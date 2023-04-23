Warren Central's Mackenzie Rose went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Dragons to an 8-2 softball win over visiting Hopkinsville on Saturday.
Jazlyn Glover was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ning Cing went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Natalie Naftel was 2-for-4 with a double, and Ariana Pineda tallied a double and an RBI in the win.
Naftel pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off six hits and no walks while striking out five batters over seven innings.
Warren Central (7-10) visits Fort Knox on Monday.
Warren East 15, Trinity (Whitesville) 1
Warren East split a pair of games at Saturday's Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede, topping Trinity (Whitesville) 15-1 in five innings before falling 5-4 to Calloway County in five innings.
Against Trinity, East's Rileigh Jones was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs. Madison Hymer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Jaeleigh Childers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Addison Lee went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Alyssa Matlock totaled two RBIs, and Kenzie Upton and Lydia Jones notched one RBI apiece.
Tristen Lindsey started and got the win after allowing no runs off one hit over three innings. She struck out two.
Brasel was 2-for-3 with an RBI against Calloway. Rileigh Jones added a double and two RBIs, and Hymer also had a double and an RBI.
Warren East (16-9) visits Clinton County on Monday.
Edmonson County 5, Bowling Green 4
Edmonson County went 1-1 at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede on Saturday, topping Bowling Green 5-4 in five innings before falling to host Muhlenberg County 7-2 in six innings.
Julie Norris went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs against Bowling Green. Norris also pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) off five hits while striking out six.
Kaylee Sanders was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Callie Webb had a double and an RBIand Jolee Vincent added an RBI in the win.
The Lady Cats tallied just three hits in the loss to Muhlenberg.
Edmonson County (11-7) hosts District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 7, Fern Creek 2
Franklin-Simpson split a pair of games in the Greenwood Border Battle on Saturday at Buchanon Park, falling 8-0 in five innings to Assumption and beating Fern Creek 7-2.
Khloe Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in the win over Fern Creek. Rebecca Luttrell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Woodall went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
Luttrell pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two unearned runs off five hits and two walks while fanning seven over seven innings.
Franklin-Simpson (8-13) visits District 13 foe Todd County Central on Monday.
Baseball
Warren East 11, Adair County 1
Warren East rolled to an 11-1 win over Adair County in the Kentucky 2A state tournament on Saturday in Owensboro.
Braylen Lee went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Drake Young was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Tray Price went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Ayden Barrick was 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Colton Edwards, Maddox Tarrence and Wyatt Nesbitt each drove in a run for the Raiders.
Trevor Hudnall pitched all six innings for the win, allowing one run off four hits and three walks while striking out three.
Warren East beat Harrison County 4-2 in Sunday's Kentucky 2A semifinals and was set to play in the championship later that day.