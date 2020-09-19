For the second straight week, the Bowling Green football team picked up a win in Louisville, beating Pleasure Ridge Park 24-6 on Friday.
Bowling Green (2-0) ran for 155 yards, with Javeius Bunton leading the way with 119 yards and three touchdowns.
Connor Cooper finished 10-for-19 for 137 yards passing, while Jordan Dingle had five catches for 66 yards for the Purples.
Defensively for Bowling Green, Rece Jones had 11 tackles, Bridger Knee three sacks, Brandon Gurley two sacks, and Eli Burwash and Dylan Echols had one interception each.
The Purples return to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, hosting South Warren.
Glasgow 39, Hart County 21
Visiting Glasgow got a monster night from running back Hunter Scott, who rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the Scotties’ 39-21 victory Friday.
Glasgow quarterback John Carter Myers was 9-for-11 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively for the Scotties, Xavier Ferreira finished with nine tackles and two sacks.
Glasgow (2-0) visits South Warren on Sept. 25.
Edmonson County 23, Metcalfe County 21
Clay Walden’s 39-yard field goal with just more than two minutes to play proved the game-winner for host Edmonson County in Friday’s 23-21 win over Metcalfe County.
Matt Shaw rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (1-1) is back in action Sept. 25 at Warren East.
McLean County 42, Butler County 28
Host Butler County dropped to 1-1 this season with a 42-28 loss to McLean County on Friday.
Bears quarterback Jagger Henderson was 17-for-27 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Henderson also had a team-high 44 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Bryar Beasley led Butler County with four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Todd added a 32-yard touchdown reception for the Bears.
Butler County is back in action Sept. 25 at Hancock County.
