Bowling Green sophomore Anna Rucker went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run to help the host Lady Purples pick up their first softball win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Tanaya Bailey was 2-for-3 and scored a run and Kendle White hit a solo home run in the victory.
Emma Messmann earned the win after pitching two innings in relief, allowing one run off a hit and a walk while striking out two. Hadley Morrison tossed the first five innings for the Lady Purples, allowing just one run off two hits and four walks.
Bowling Green (1-8) was slated to host District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.
Warren Central 23, Kenwood 1
Daisy Finn went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead visiting Warren Central to a 23-1 win in three innings over Kenwood (Tenn.) on Monday.
Jazlyn Glover was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored, Edith Burns went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Natalie Naftel was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Ariana Pineda was 1-for-1 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Addyson Spencer, Shukuru Mmunga, Haylie Baxter, Mackenzie Rose and Ning Cing chipped in with one RBI each.
Naftel pitched all three innings for the win, allowing an unearned run off one hit while striking out six.
Warren Central (6-8) was scheduled to visit District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Butler County 4, Barren County 2
Mia Thomas connected for a solo home run to help homestanding Butler County claim a 4-2 win over Barren County on Monday.
Karrington Hunt and Madison Clark added RBIs for the Lady Bears.
Avery Gleason fired a complete game for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off eight hits. She struck out four.
Butler County (10-2-1) was slated to visit District 12 foe Grayson County on Tuesday.
Abby Elmore and Adison Smith each went 2-for-3, Riley Reed was 2-for-4, and Kaitlyn Elmore and Katie Murphy each drove in a run for the Trojanettes.
Chloe Witcher took the loss despite allowing just two hits and three walks, with two earned runs. She struck out 13.
Barren County (14-1) was set to visit District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
ACS 11, Warren East 7
Homestanding Allen County-Scottsville picked up an 11-7 win over District 15 rival Warren East on Monday.
Hadley Borders tallied a double and two RBIs, Brooklyn Oliver and Jacie Rice finished with two RBIs each, Haiden Brown and Aubrey Williams had two hits apiece, and Shiloh Knievel and Katie Scott each had an RBI for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (8-5, 2-1) was set to visit District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Lydia Jones went 3-for-4, Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Madison Hymer went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Autumn Simmons was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Addison Lee and Jaeleigh were each 2-for-4, and Kenzie Upton, Alyssa Matlock and Rileigh Jones each drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (14-7, 1-2) was scheduled to host District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 14, Logan County 10
Host Edmonson County prevailed in a 14-10 slugfest over Logan County on Monday.
Emerson McKinnis homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the visiting Lady Cougars. McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Sydni Blick was 2-for-4, Nora Epley tallied a double and three RBIs, and Madelyn Burgess had a double and an RBI.
Logan County (8-6) was slated to host District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Edmonson County (9-5) hosts District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 10, East Robertson 9
Allie Utley went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 10-9 win over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Monday.
Zori Stout was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, FaDrea Payne went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lilly Ferguson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Maggie Brown tallied a double and two RBIs, and Jasmine Grover added an RBI for the Lady Wildcats.
Hanna Arthur got the win in relief, allowing five runs (one earned) over 2 2/3 innings. She struck out two. Utley earned the save after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. She struck out two.
Franklin-Simpson (6-11) was set to host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Monday.