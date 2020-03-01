Russell County faced an uphill climb in Sunday's Region 4 Girls' Basketball Tournament opener against Glasgow, but the Lady Lakers reached the mountaintop just in time -- slipping past the Lady Scotties 40-36.
Russell County (23-7) overcame a poor start offensively and battled back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to take its first lead in the final seconds and hold on for its first region tournament win since winning the title in 2017.
"I've got a resilient bunch," Russell County coach Brett Blankenship said. "When things get tight, they always respond. It's been like that all season. They are gritty and they don't like to lose. I think they just stepped it up a notch there from six minutes on. I'm proud of them."
The Lady Scotties eliminated Russell County in the last two Region 4 Tournament opening rounds and appeared on the way to another victory before Russell County was able to rally late.
Glasgow scored the first six points as Russell County struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
The Lady Lakers finished 1-for-13 from the field in the first quarter, trailing the Lady Scotties 10-3 after one. Sophie Shearer's drive to the basket was Russell County's lone field goal in the second quarter. Russell County finished the half 2-for-20, with Glasgow holding a 17-9 advantage.
Star Marcum's jumper to open the third started an 8-3 spurt that trimmed the deficit to 20-17, but a layup by Ashanti Gore and a free throw from Anzley Adwell quickly pushed the margin back to six.
It was still six points at the start of the fourth, when Dynasti Page hit a 3 and Gore split a pair of free throws to give Glasgow a 31-21 advantage with 7:10 left.
Glasgow didn't score again for nearly four minutes, giving Russell County the chance to mount a comeback.
Shiaynne Elkins' 3 -- Russell County's first of the game -- with 5:43 remaining started the rally and Marcum's layup on the next possession trimmed the deficit in half.
Gore picked up her fourth foul with 5:06 left and Shearer drained a 3 to make the score 31-29 with 3:23 remaining.
Page's three-point play temporarily halted the momentum, but Elkins answered with a 3 on the other end. Marcum tied the score with a bucket with 41 seconds left and, after Adwell missed the front end of a 1-and-1, hit two free throws with 24.9 seconds remaining that gave Russell County its first lead of the night.
Glasgow had one final chance, with Nina McMurtrey's 3 rimming off. Jillian Bault pulled down the rebound and hit two free throws on the other end to secure Russell County's spot in the region semifinals.
"It was a really big win for us," Bault said. "From the get-go we knew we had to fight, we had to work together as a team. We've been doing that for quite some time and it paid off in the end."
Marcum paced Russell County with 16 points and eight rebounds. Shearer and Elkins added eight points each.
Page had 17 to lead Glasgow (21-8), while Gore finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
"It changes the way you play when you've got the Fourth Region Player of the Year sitting on the bench with four fouls," Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. "I thought that had an impact on it. I just thought we turned it over too many times. That's kind of been our M.O. all year long -- get sloppy with the ball and turn it over. We turned it over and missed some easy shots. We missed some free throws. That is part of it. You don't mean to miss shots or free throws or turn the ball over. We just did all of those things. It was a perfect storm."
Russell County advances to face Bowling Green, a 61-29 winner over Russellville on Sunday, in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Russell County beat the Lady Purples 43-42 in the regular-season finale on Feb. 20.
"We just have to come out and play our game," Blankenship said. "We know that we can beat them. On the other side we've beaten them and they know that, so they will be ready. We just have to come over here and whatever happens, happens. If we play hard and do the things we are supposed to, then we will live with the results."
GHS 10 7 10 9 – 36
RCHS 3 6 12 19 – 40
GHS – Page 17, Gore 9, Bradley 5, Adwell 3, McMurtrey 2.
RC – Marcum 16, Elkins 8, Shearer 8, Bault 6, Preston 2.
