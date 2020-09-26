Warren Central quarterback Jace Carver passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, but it wasn't enough as the host Dragons dropped a 63-22 decision to Class 4A, District 2 rival Russell County on Friday night.
Carver connected with Omari Glover on a 16-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter, then found Glover again for a 53-yard strike in the second. Carver found Glover again on the ensuing two-point conversion pass to cut the Lakers' lead to 21-14 with 11:23 left in the first half.
Russell County (3-0) answered with three touchdowns after that in the quarter to take a 41-14 lead.
Carver added a 16-yard rushing touchdown and Tyseam Day had the two-point conversion run for the Dragons' final tally in the fourth quarter.
Warren Central (0-3) has lost 48 straight games dating back to 2015.
The Dragons return to action Oct. 1 at Warren East. Russell County visits Franklin-Simpson on Oct. 2.
Allen County-Scottsville 28, Franklin-Simpson 7
Allen County-Scottsville picked up a 28-7 road victory Friday night at district rival Franklin-Simpson.
Dillon Rookstool tallied a career-high 100 rushing yards on just eight carries for ACS. Landon Witcher added 92 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns.
Patriots quarterback Trace McIntyre was 9-of-14 passing for 90 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Baxter. McIntyre also tallied 39 rushing yards.
Also for ACS, Will Moore tallied a team-high 11 tackles, Julyan McPeak had eight tackles and Christopher Holland finished with seven tackles on defense and tallied a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
ACS, now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, District 2, returns to action Oct. 2 at home against Danville.
Franklin-Simpson (0-2) hosts Russell County on Oct. 2.
Somerset 41, Russellville 9
Host Russellville dropped a 41-9 decision to Somerset on Friday night.
Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries was 10-of-24 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown. Ries also added a team-high 58 rushing yards.
Jackson Hampton led the Panthers with two receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Russellville (1-2) is at Fulton County on Oct. 2.
Hancock County 48, Butler County 8
Visiting Butler County dropped a 48-8 decision to Class 2A, District 2 rival Hancock County on Friday.
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson helped his team avoid the shutout with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Flener in the fourth quarter. Henderson finished with 46 passing yards and rushed for 49 yards. Flener tallied two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Butler County (1-2) hosts Grayson County on Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.