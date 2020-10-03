Visiting Russell County kept Franklin-Simpson winless Friday with a 28-21 win in a Class 4A, District 2 football matchup.
Franklin-Simpson quarterback Luke Richardson was 7-of-18 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown, plus added 25 rushing yards. Kyjuan Stutzman tallied a team-high three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Malik Carter led Franklin-Simpson (0-3) with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Landon Graves also had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats, who outgained the Lakers 311-285 in total offense.
Defensively, Hayden Satterly led the Wildcats with seven tackles.
Franklin-Simpson is next scheduled for an Oct. 16 road game at Warren Central.
Grayson County 36, Butler County 6
Grayson County moved to 4-0 this season with a 36-6 road win over Butler County on Friday.
Cadan Woodcock led the Cougars with 278 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Mason Miller also had a rushing touchdown for Grayson County, which tallied 321 rushing yards and 97 passing in the win.
Hunter Tomes tallied two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars – the score came on a 57-yard TD pass from Levi Martin.
Butler County (1-3) broke up the shutout with 1:41 to play when quarterback Jagger Henderson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Henderson tallied a team-high 90 rushing yards along with 62 passing for the Bears.
Butler County is slated to visit Todd County Central on Oct. 9.
