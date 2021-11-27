RUSSELLVILLE – For the first time since 1990, the Russellville Panthers (12-1) will be playing for a state championship.
Behind a strong performance by their defense and senior receiver Anthony Woodard, the Panthers were able to power past Bethlehem (11-3) in the Class A state semifinals by a score of 34-21.
The Eagles came into to the game with the highest-scoring offense in all of Class A, but the stout Russellville defense was able to hold them to just 210 yards of total offense.
“Our defense, no doubt,” Russellville coach Mikie Benton said of what won the game. “I thought our defense played great. Bethlehem is definitely an explosive team. Credit to them,”
Benton’s defense held Bethlehem completely scoreless through three quarters, while the offense went to Woodard through the air for two long touchdown receptions in the first quarter.
The Panthers never surrendered their lead for the rest of the night.
“On offense, we were able to attack them early,” Benton said. “They pretty much played one-on-one coverage with Rooster (Woodard). Anytime somebody is doing that, I don’t care who the team is – you are going to have a tough time guarding that kid one-on-one. We were able to take advantage of a few things there."
On defense, the Panthers' secondary picked off Bethlehem three times while defensive lineman Josh Todd recorded three sacks in the contest.
“We knew that with each down and distance our defensive backs were doing their thing,” Todd said. “In those passing situations, I just used my inside arm and that let me free up a ton. If feels good making history. They ain’t no one who can pass on us with our defensive backs and our defensive line. It’s hard for quarterbacks and wide receivers.”
Running back Jovari Gamble then took over the game for the Panthers on the ground. Most of his 142 rushing yards and both of his rushing touchdowns came in the second half.
But the play that ruined any chance of a Bethlehem comeback was an interception return for a touchdown by Woodard with just eight minutes left in the game.
“Coming in we just knew we had to execute our gameplan,” Woodard said. “We prepared in practice, and our coaches told us what they were going to run and what to expect. Coach Benton is a great coach, and I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else, honestly. He loves his guys, he hypes us up and he brings great energy to the team. And that’s all you can ask for in a coach.”
Bethlehem would add a couple more touchdowns late in the contest, but the deficit of 34-7 with just over two and a half minutes left was too much to overcome.
Despite several penalties and two blocked Russellville punts on the night, Benton said he was proud with much maturity his team has showed throughout the season.
Awaiting the Panthers in the state title game will be Pikeville (12-2). Benton played for the University of Kentucky football program, and will now be returning to Kroger Field coaching for a state championship.
“These guys are hungry. They definitely are not satisfied with it at all,” Benton said. “I told them to enjoy this moment, but once they come back in after the weekend we will start watching film on Pikeville. These guys are hungry and want it just as bad as I do.”
“It really ain’t hit me yet,” Benton said of his return to UK. “After playing five years at Commonwealth, it’s going to be surreal to get up there and be coaching on the sidelines especially with the hometown. I’m looking forward to it.”
RHS 14 0 6 14 -- 34
BHS 0 0 0 21 -- 21
First quarter
RHS – Anthony Woodard 11 pass from Lennon Ries (Dustin Brown kick), 6:21
RHS – Woodard 58 pass from Ries (Brown kick), 1:01
Third quarter
RHS – Jovari Gamble 2 run (kick failed) 9:35
Fourth quarter
BHS – Ladarion Montgomery 18 pass from Cooper Stone (Adam Winkenhofer kick), 11:54
RHS – Woodard 1 interception return (Brown kick), 8:15
RHS – Gamble 10 run (Brown kick), 2:33
BHS – Zane Wickliffe 48 run (Winkenhofer kick), 2:20
BHS – Eli Peake 24 pass from Stone (Winkenhofer kick) :21