RUSSELLVILLE -- Mikie Benton knew his Russellville football team had talent returning this season, and the Panthers looked like a veteran team to open the season.
The Panthers were clicking on all cylinders Friday at Rhea Stadium in a 45-0 shutout victory over visiting Butler County.
"Going through the summer, man, it's been great having these guys back," Benton said. "We knew coming in what to expect and these guys were able to come in and not just jump in like they haven't missed a beat, but also guide the young ones as well. Coming in knowing it would be a veteran-led team and being a team with 13, 14 seniors being a Class A school -- that's rare."
Russellville (1-0) -- which returned all of its starters from a season ago with the help of Senate Bill 128 -- knew its defense was solid. The Panthers were pleased with how the offense progressed as the 2020 season rolled along, and were hopeful that would carry into 2021.
And it did.
Russellville's opening drive stalled out at the Butler County 25-yard line, but an interception from Jaquis Todd gave the Panthers back the ball at their own 34. From there, the home team scored each time it had possession in a first half that saw a pause because of lightning.
On the second play after Todd's interception came the highlight of Jovari Gamble's big opening night. The senior running back delivered a massive stiff arm as he went toward the Butler County (0-1) sideline before finishing off a 50-yard scoring run to put the Panthers on the board.
"I just looked at the end zone," Gamble said. "If I see the end zone, I'm good."
Gamble finished with 135 yards on 12 carries in the half -- an average of over 11 yards per carry -- and only saw one touch for no gain in the second half because he wasn't needed.
It only took one play the next time Russellville got the ball back, as senior quarterback Lennon Ries hit Jackson Hampton for a 54-yard scoring strike to make it a 14-0 game with 1:21 to play in the opening quarter.
The Panthers showed their ability on special teams with a 32-yard field goal from Dustin Brown -- who was also perfect on extra point attempts on the night -- early in the second quarter to make it 17-0 -- before Ries added scoring passes of 34 yards and 36 yards to Todd and Hampton to make it a 31-0 lead at the break.
"Lennon played great. He came out and threw the ball extremely well. We had our offensive line, they blocked great. Jovari was able to run the ball well and Chevis Elliott as well," Benton said. "Just all around."
Ries was extremely efficient in the win, completing 5 of 6 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while also keeping it himself for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the third to enact a running clock. He finished with 28 yards on seven carries.
"It's just paying attention in practice, getting reps and just knowing what we're doing," Ries said. "We have the athletes. We've got great receivers and great running backs and great minds. If we're just doing what we need to do and doing it right, we'll make the plays."
Russellville's final score came midway through the fourth after both teams emptied their benches. Octavious McKeage connected with Lamarcus Hickman on a 10-yard pass to make it 45-0.
While the offense was clicking, the defense was doing what the Panthers have known it could do.
Russellville allowed just 8 yards passing and 14 rushing as it built its 31-0 halftime lead. The Panthers' defense forced Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson into a tough night with just 8 yards on 3 for 16 passing and an interception.
"Very solid. My main thing was I didn't want to commit too many penalties on defense," Benton said. " ... But overall I was extremely happy with it. Of course I need to go back and watch the film, so that very well could change between now and probably about midnight tonight, but right now I feel pretty good about it."
Russellville is scheduled to host Glasgow next week in a 7 p.m. game, while Butler County will host Edmonson County at 7 p.m.
RHS 14 17 7 7 – 45
BCHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
RHS – Jovari Gamble 50 run (Dustin Brown kick), 4:39
RHS – Jackson Hampton 54 pass from Lennon Ries (Brown kick), 1:13
Second quarter
RHS – Brown 32 field goal, 7:37
RHS –Jaquis Todd 34 pass from Ries (Brown kick), 4:59
RHS –Hampton 36 pass from Ries (Brown kick), 0:22
Third quarter
RHS – Ries 1 run (Brown kick), 6:17
Fourth quarter
RHS – Lamarcus Hickman 10 pass from Octavious McKeage (Brown kick), 5:36