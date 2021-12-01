RUSSELLVILLE – Shortly after Russellville beat Bethlehem to earn a trip to the Class A football state championship game, head coach Mikie Benton’s cellphone lit up.
The former Russellville Panther and University of Kentucky safety said his phone has been going crazy with congratulations. Everyone from former teammates at UK, the community, fellow coaches and even Hall of Fame coach Ken Barrett – who guided Russellville to three state titles – have sent Benton words of encouragement.
For Benton, Friday’s championship game against Pikeville at 11 a.m. CST isn’t just a chance to lead a program he once played for to its first title game since 1990, it’s also an opportunity to return to Kroger Field in Lexington and relive his college playing days.
“Honestly it is kind of surreal, just to think of it coming together like it is and everything,” Benton said. “It’s been a grind, thinking about back in June and July – talking about our goal we had set for ourselves and getting to this point. Even after the game Friday … I told the guys that you can’t just be satisfied with getting there. We set out with a goal that we wanted to end the year being state champions. We definitely know we have a great test in front of us.”
That test is a Pikeville team that will be playing in the state title game for the fourth time in seven seasons – winning the title in two of the previous three appearances.
Pikeville brings a high-powered offense and one of the stingiest defenses in Class A into Friday’s showdown – using a similar formula as Russellville to get to the title game.
Junior running back Blake Birchfield has run for 2,329 yards and 23 touchdowns, while senior quarterback Isaac McNamee has thrown for 1,739 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“As soon as you turn on the film, the first thing that sticks out is their offensive and defensive line,” Benton said. “They have some guys up there with some great size and definitely are able to create some great blocking lanes for (Birchfield) to come through and hit the hole like he has. To be able to run for 2,000 yards is not only a credit to him, but definitely your offensive line as well.
“They also have a great quarterback, so in those moments when it is time to go and pass, you have a Division I guy that just committed to Murray State. They are solid all around.”
Defensively, Pikeville (13-2) has allowed 128 points total this season – allowing more than seven points four times, once in the current eight-game win streak.
Pikeville presents a big challenge, but Benton said he believes his team has prepared specifically for this moment. Russellville has won 11 straight. The Panthers' defense has allowed seven points or less in nine games and Russellville has scored at least 21 points in all but one game.
“Any situation of a game that you can be in, we have been in this year,” Benton said. “We’ve been in back-and-forth games. That game with Glasgow was a great one. There was definitely a lesson taught in that. Then our playoff game with Newport Central Catholic, going into the fourth quarter tied 0-0 and then finding that energy. The test has definitely been there. We’ve definitely had plenty of tests and I think we’ve shown up in every situation.”
Senior quarterback/safety Lennon Ries said Russellville is definitely battle-tested this season.
“We know Pikeville is a really good team,” Ries said. “They’ve been on this stage a couple of times before. We know they are a great team and we are going to have to play some great football to win. We just have to be more locked in. I feel like we have definitely been prepped for this moment.”
For Benton, it will be a special moment when Russellville takes the field. He admits he will probably take a second or two to soak it all in.
“I had a good friend who is a coach tell me to definitely enjoy the moment,” Benton said. “I can’t be driven, non-stop. I definitely have to take my time to stop and smell the flowers, so to speak. I will definitely take a moment to myself and reflect on it and take it in.”
And the players are determined to give Benton one more moment on Kroger Field, ending this appearance the same way Russellville did the last time in 1990 – celebrating a state title.
“It’s really exciting, especially since we are going in as underdogs,” senior wideout/defensive back Anthony Woodard said. “I don’t think a lot of people have faith in us. They think Pikeville is going to beat us because we haven’t been here in a while. I think we are going to come out, handle business and do everything we can to get the (win) on Friday.”