Lareesha Cawthorn had 25 points to lead Russellville to a 51-47 upset over top seed Franklin-Simpson in the opening round of the District 13 girls’ basketball tournament on Monday at Todd County Central High School.
A’miyah Collier added 14 points for Russellville (14-14), which will face either Logan County or Todd County Central in the championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Malyea Partinger led Franklin-Simpson (17-10) with 15 points. Jasmine Savage added 12 points and Kloie Smith finished with 10 points.
Butler County 70, Whitesville Trinity 42
Jenna Phelps had 19 points as the top-seeded Lady Bears rolled to victory in the opening round of the District 12 tournament on Monday at Edmonson County High School.
Ava Wilson added 12 points for Butler County (19-9), while Taylor Leach and Tinslea Belcher added 11 points each.
Butler County will face Edmonson County for the District 12 championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Edmonson County High School.
Edmonson County 66, Grayson County 42
Lily Jane Vincent finished with 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Cats into Thursday’s championship game.
Cariann Williams added 17 points for Edmonson County (21-7), while Callie Webb finished with 10 points.
Boys
Franklin-Simpson 56, Logan County 40
Jalen Briscoe had 18 points to lead the top-seeded Wildcats into the District 13 championship game.
Gabe Jones added 11 points and DeMarcus Hogan finished with 10 points for Franklin-Simpson (17-9), which will face either Todd County Central or Russellville in the District 13 championship at 7 p.m. on Friday at Todd County Central High School.
Jack Delaney and Kade Wall had nine points each to lead Logan County (9-22).