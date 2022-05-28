It continues to be a history-making season for the Russellville softball team, which opened the Region 4 tournament with a 16-2, five-inning win over Clinton County on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
One week after winning the first District 13 tournament title in school history, Russellville (24-11) flexed its offensive muscles with 16 hits to earn the school’s first-ever region tournament win.
“It’s exciting for the girls,” Russellville coach Ryan Davenport said. “It is something we have worked hard for, not just this year, but for like the last six to eight years. It’s really exciting. It’s nice to see hard work pays off.”
Russellville exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the first. A'miyah Collier started the rally with a triple and scored two times.
Jacklyn Zuege had an RBI single and a two-run single in the first, while Madison Penrod had a two-run double and Ja'eda Poindexter had a two-run single.
“I loved to see it,” Collier said. “We are better when the bottom of our lineup contributes. The top of the lineup this year has been really consistent, but you see when the bottom is hitting we win our games and we can hit with anybody. We can play with anybody when the top and bottom of our lineup are working together.”
Collier’s two-run single highlighted a four-run second that pushed the lead to 12-0.
Clinton County (17-15) got single runs in the third and the fourth before Russellville capped its offensive day with a four-run fourth that included an RBI double by Jaylah Kees and a two-run single by Addie Mosier.
“Clinton has been playing better,” Davenport said. “They played Russell close. They beat Cumberland County. I told the girls this is the regional tournament and don’t think about the score the last time we played them. Whatever is going on this weekend with graduation and things, put that behind you. We had one goal and that was to come here and play good ball and make as much noise as we can. I thought they were really focused and I am obviously proud of them.”
Zuege and Kees finished with three hits each, while Collier, Penrod, Mosier and Reese Croslin added two hits each. Zuege had four RBIs, with Penrod, Mosier and Poindexter finishing with three RBIs each.
“Honestly (this win) just means everything,” Collier said. “I’m just so proud of my team and how we continue to make history. I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish tonight.”
Russellville advances to face either South Warren or Barren County at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“I believe in my girls,” Davenport said. “I have a lot of faith in them. No matter who we play, they are going to come out here and give it all they’ve got.”
CCHS 001 10 -- 2 3 5
RHS 840 4X -- 16 16 1
WP: Collier LP: Hurst.