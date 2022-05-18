RUSSELLVILLE – The Russellville softball team’s newest player secured her future after high school, with infielder Jacklyn Zuege signing to play at Austin Peay on Wednesday.
Zuege said she was drawn to Austin Peay because of head coach Kassie Stanfill.
“Ever since I went to camp when I was 14, I felt like it was home,” Zuege said. “She made sure to make it feel like home.”
She added the school’s location, less than an hour from Russellville, also contributed to her decision.
“I used to visit all the time because my grandmother is still located here,” Zuege said. “It felt like coming home, honestly.”
Zuege began her prep career at Louisville Male, part of the 2019 state championship team. She spent the first half of this season at Male, appearing in 11 games. She hit .343 with two homers – including one against Greenwood.
She transferred to Russellville and has appeared in 12 games, hitting .500 with a homer and 14 RBIs.
While only being at Russellville for a short time, she was surrounded by teammates, family and members of the community during Wednesday’s signing.
“It truly speaks to the community,” Zuege said. “It is filled with loving, supporting, kind people that have nothing but positive things for everyone.”
Russellville wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday and will open play in the District 13 tournament on Friday, facing host Franklin-Simpson at 8 p.m. Zuege said she is excited about the postseason and hopeful to extend her playing career at Russellville for as long as possible.
“I’m savoring every single minute,” Zuege said. “It’s been nothing but fun here.”
