With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Last year, Class 4A, District 1 required a tiebreaker to decide whether Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins or Hopkinsville would enter the postseason as the top seed, and Todd Adler expects similar competition entering his fifth season as the Cougars' head coach.
"We've had a really, really competitive district the past three years – really, really good football games between all three teams – and we look forward to the challenge," Adler said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It's a lot of smack talk in between us and good times, but that's part of it. I like playing in a tough district just because it gets us ready for the playoff atmosphere."
Each went 3-1 in regular-season district play in 2019. Hopkinsville won the tiebreaker to claim the top seed and beat Calloway County in the first round, while the Cougars and Maroons were left to battle it out in the opening round.
Adler hopes to build to those games with a nondistrict schedule including Butler County, Muhlenberg County, Warren East, Russellville and Greenwood. The Cougars' personnel losses from last season includes quarterback Tyler Ezell and leading rusher Gary Hardy, but Adler has high hopes with a large senior class.
Following the two toughest district games, Logan County will travel to Hopkins County Central and Calloway County, before hosting South Warren. Logan County has won at least eight regular-season games each of the last three years.
"We take a lot of pride in working on and fixing our mistakes during the first few weeks, and try to get ramped up playing good football about halfway through when we hit district play," Adler said.
Here's a look at the Logan County's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, at Butler County
The Cougars have faced the Bears in every season opener since 2011. Logan County has won three straight games in the series after snapping a nine-game losing streak to Butler County.
Logan County has outscored Butler County a combined 154-44 in the last three meetings, which included a 55-20 victory last season. Butler County scored 14 of its 20 points in the fourth. Braxton Baptiste and Corbin Rayno each saw action at quarterback and completed a pass after. Then-junior receivers Jaden Sells, Aaron Hinton and Anthony Woodard each had multiple receptions and a touchdown in the win and the Cougars' defense held Butler County to just 16 yards rushing.
Jagger Henderson returns for his junior season as quarterback for the Bears, after throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-27 passing last year. Butler County went 1-9 in 2019.
Aug. 28, at Muhlenburg County
Logan County has played Muhlenberg County in Week 2 every year since 2015 and has won the last three meetings. The Cougars' 59-0 victory last year was the largest margin of victory over the Mustangs during that stretch.
The Cougars held Muhlenberg County, which went 4-7, to 87 yards of offense in last year's meeting and picked off Trevor Nolen three times. Baptiste came in at quarterback and completed 3-of-4 passes for 55 yards, while Woodard and fellow junior Maurice Gordon led the receivers. Woodard had 121 yards and a touchdown on four receptions and Gordon had 77 yards and two scores on five receptions.
Sept. 4, vs. Warren East
Last season saw the return of the series between the Cougars and Raiders – two teams that hadn’t met since 2014. Logan County’s 35-17 victory last year snapped Warren East’s three-game winning streak in the series and gave the Cougars their first win over the Raiders in nearly a decade.
Nolan Ford threw for 171 yards on 14-of-28 passing for the Raiders, who ran for 105 yards, with Ford and K.J. Alexander each finding the end zone. Both return for their senior seasons, as does DeSean Gilbert, who had 82 yards on eight receptions for Warren East, which finished last season 4-7.
Woodard led returning Logan County players with 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, and also recorded an interception, while then-junior linebacker Zach Yates had a team-high 10 tackles.
Sept. 11, vs. Russellville
The Cougars have won three straight meetings with Russellville, including a 55-28 decision last year. Russellville won 11 of 12 meetings before the Cougars’ current three-game winning streak over the Panthers.
Russellville returns the bulk of its lineup, including quarterback Lennon Ries and leading rusher Jovari Gamble. Ries had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-11 passing against the Cougars last season, but the Panthers were limited to just 56 yards rushing. Russellville lost its first six games last year before finishing 4-8.
Then-junior Nakeitha Jackson had 83 yards on four carries in the game and Ryan Rayno had 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to assist a rushing attack that finished with 358 yards.
Sept. 18, at Greenwood
Logan County's game with Greenwood last season marked the first meeting between the programs since 2016. The Gators entered the game 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and were ranked 10th in the Class 5A AP poll, but the Cougars swamped them 43-6 to end a 10-game losing streak in the series. It was Logan County's first win over Greenwood since 1998.
The Cougars held Greenwood, which finished 5-6, to just 88 yards of offense in the win and scored its lone touchdown on a kickoff return from David Odom, the team's second-leading rushing who returns for his senior season, along with third-leading rusher Christian Hernandez and quarterback John Morrison.
Woodard had eight receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Sept. 25, vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
At this point, the Class 4A, District 1 opener against Madisonville-North Hopkins remains a little bit of a mystery to Adler. With the Maroons graduating plenty of talent, including quarterback Hayden Reynolds, who threw for over 2,200 yards last year, and Jeriah Hightower, who rushed for over 3,000 yards, there are some unknowns, but there is no doubt the two programs have had some epic battles recently. The last four meetings have been decided by a combined 15 points.
Nearly half of that came in last year's first-round playoff meeting, when Jay Burgett's seventh-ranked Maroons beat the Cougars 35-28 on the way to an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougars, taking a lead in the final minute on a 27-yard touchdown. Baptiste ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and completed a 29-yard pass to lead the Cougars offense, which also got 78 yards on six receptions from Woodard.
The regular-season meeting was even closer, with the Cougars winning 26-24 on a last-second touchdown pass from Ezell to Sells.
Oct. 2, vs. Hopkinsville
The Cougars will get another test before heading into their open week. Logan County went to Stadium of Champions hoping to stay unbeaten heading into the break last year, but fell to the Tigers 21-6.
Both teams struggled offensively last year. Logan County rushed for just 34 yards and Ezell was picked off three times – all by freshman Daisjaun Mercer – and Hopkinsville rushed for just 65 yards. All-state receiver Reece Jesse, who had 15 touchdowns and nearly 1,200 yards receiving last year, returns for his senior season, and leading rusher Jayden Dillard is also back.
Hopkinsville went 8-4 last year.
Oct. 16, at Hopkins County Central
Hopkins County Central has lost 16 straight games entering the 2020 season. Logan County has won the last three meetings between the two teams, including a 51-21 game in Russellville last year in which the Cougars held the Storm to -5 yards rushing. Then-junior quarterback Adrian Stringer had 283 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-45 passing, but also threw three interceptions.
Ezell was nearly perfect in the game, completing 15-of-16 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Sells led the receiving corps with 115 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions and Baptiste completed a 40-yard pass in the win.
Oct. 23, at Calloway County
The Lakers' only win in their last 15 games came last year against Hopkins County Central. Logan County has three straight victories over Calloway County, including a 46-7 decision last year.
The Cougars' defense held the Lakers just over 100 yards rushing and to 42 yards passing, while picking off senior quarterback John Foster twice – both by Baptiste, who returned one for a touchdown. Logan County had over 500 yards of offense in the win, with Woodard accounting for five touchdowns and 152 yards on six receptions.
Oct. 30, vs. South Warren
The Cougars knew they would be tested when they faced off with fifth-ranked South Warren last season. Despite the result – a 53-6 loss – Adler felt it benefited his team.
Then-sophomore Mason Willingham, who started six games at quarterback for South Warren in place of injured fellow sophomore Caden Veltkamp, started the scoring early with a 53-yard touchdown pass and Kobe Martin – another in the Class of 2022 – had four touchdowns rushing. Jantzen Dunn – one of the state's top 2021 prospects at defensive back and receiver, added a a 56-yard scoring run.
Logan County finished with negative rushing yards. Ezell was injured in the second quarter, and Baptiste completed 2-of-11 passes for 21 yards.
South Warren leads the series 4-1, with Logan County's only win coming in 2011. The Spartans finished the 2019 season 10-2.
