Weather Alert

...ANOTHER FREEZE EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO DROP INTO THE MID-UPPER 20S. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&