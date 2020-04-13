With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring sports seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by breaking down each area team's 2020 football schedule.
With the way high school scheduling works, this fall won't see many changes in regular-season matchups. For Russellville, that means again facing a challenging nondistrict slate.
But Mikie Benton isn't shying away from it as he enters his third year at the helm. He is expecting to see a completely different team on the field this fall with the experience it gained last year, and is hopeful it can help the Panthers make a deep run when the postseason rolls around.
"For me, I'm the type of person that believes if you want to be the best, you definitely need to play the best," Benton said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Like with experience, my first two years and having a lack thereof, I wanted to build up a tough schedule for my young guys to be able to come through."
Russellville lost five straight nondistrict games to start the season, but entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in Class 1A, District 1 by going 2-1 in district play.
The Panthers' opponents in the first five weeks include Edmonson County and Franklin-Simpson -- who were the Class 2A, District 3 and Class 4A, District 2 champions, respectively, last season -- as well as Glasgow and Logan County, who each maintained a top-10 standing throughout last season. In Week 6, Russellville hosts defending Class 2A state champion Somerset, featuring Kentucky quarterback commit Kaiya Sheron.
"Just a situation where I like to grind through it, make it real tough for guys, and then, come playoff time, we definitely have been battle tested and we can just put all of that into our playoff run and hopefully make a deep run this year," Benton said.
Here's a look at Russellville's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, vs. Edmonson County (at Warren East)
The only difference in opponents from Russellville's 2019 and 2020 season comes in the opener. Instead of facing off with Warren East in the Kenway Concrete Bowl, the Panthers will take on Edmonson County in a neutral site game at 6 p.m.
"I think last year coming in, I had a lot of guys that were first-year starters, so they were extremely nervous, especially playing in a bowl and four different crowds being there. Guys were overwhelmed a little bit. Coming in this year, I expect a complete different mindset with the team," Benton said.
It will be the first meeting between former Class 3A, District 2 foes since the Panthers beat the Wildcats 30-22 on Oct. 1, 2010. Russellville has won back-to-back meetings, with the Wildcats' last win in the series coming in the second round of the 2008 Class 3A playoffs, after the Panthers took the regular-season meeting.
Aug. 28, at Glasgow
The Scotties' 56-0 victory over Russellville last year marked Glasgow's third straight victory in the series, and this year's meeting will be the sixth since 2007.
Russellville was held to just 67 yards of offense -- 53 passing and 14 rushing -- in last year's Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic matchup. Glasgow was ranked eighth in the Class 3A AP poll when the two met last season, but was second in the final poll. The Scotties went 10-2 last season.
Sept. 4, at Butler County
The Panthers may enter Week 3 with a little extra motivation, after falling to Butler County 20-15 last year in what ended up being the Bears' only win. Last year's game ended Russellville's 11-game winning streak over Butler County and snapped the Bears' 23-game skid.
Russellville's offense started to get going in last year's meeting -- scoring its first points of the season and getting 101 passing yards from Lennon Ries and 140 team rushing yards, led by Javori Gamble's 62. Ries and Gamble will both be juniors in the fall.
Sept. 11, at Logan County
The cross-town rivalry will be at Logan County Stadium this fall. The Cougars have won three straight meetings, including a 55-28 decision last year, with the Panthers' last win over Logan County coming Sept. 9, 2016, 54-14. Russellville had won 11 of 12 meetings before the Cougars' current three-game winning streak over the Panthers.
Ries had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-11 passing against the Cougars last season as Russellville put up 28 points -- its highest point total in a nondistrict game -- but allowed 358 yards rushing and 139 passing. Logan County quarterback Tyler Ezell and leading rusher Gary Hardy were both seniors. The Cougars were ranked eighth in the Class 4A AP poll when last year's meeting took place and were ninth in the final poll. Logan County went 8-3 in 2019.
Sept. 18, vs. Franklin-Simpson
Russellville will play its first game at Rhea Stadium in Week 5. Franklin-Simpson shut out the Panthers 42-0 last season and limited Russellville to 100 yards of offense, while rushing for nearly 300 yards. The Wildcats, who went 7-6 last year, will be under the direction of first-year head coach Max Chaney this fall.
Russellville's loss to Glasgow last year was its first in a home opener since 2011. This year will mark the 77th meeting between Russellville and Franklin-Simpson. The Wildcats lead the series 51-24-1, including six straight victories.
Sept. 25, vs. Somerset
Perhaps the toughest game Russellville will play before district play is in Week 6 against Somerset, the defending Class 2A state champions that beat the Panthers 64-12 last season. The Briar Jumpers were the top-ranked team in the 2A AP poll when the two last met.
Russellville rushed for just 35 yards in last year's meeting and Ries had 122 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-14 passing. Sheron -- who committed to Kentucky earlier this spring -- only attempted six passes, completing all six for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Somerset's rushing attack racked up 308 yards and five touchdowns.
Oct. 2, at Fulton County
The Panthers open Class 1A, District 1 play against the team it picked up its first win last year against -- the Pilots -- downing them 34-31 at Rhea Stadium. Russellville also beat Fulton County, who finished the year 6-5, in the first round of the 1A playoffs 32-27.
The two combined for 948 yards rushing in the two meetings. Benton expects another hard-nosed game, despite the Pilots graduating leading rusher Caleb Kimble.
Russellville has played -- and beaten -- Fulton County each year since 2011 for a 10-game winning streak in the series. The 2017 victory was by forfeit.
Oct. 16, at Caverna
Russellville will have an extra week of rest before traveling to face a struggling Caverna program. The Colonels have won just two games since the start of the 2016 season, one of which came last year against Shawnee -- the team with the state's longest active losing streak.
The Panthers have won all six meetings against Caverna since 1998, including a 50-0 decision last year in which Ries threw for 157 yards and four touchdowns and Gamble led a rushing attack that finished with 256 yards with 120 himself, to go along with two touchdowns, on 10 attempts.
Oct. 23, vs. Crittenden County
Russellville's regular-season game against the Rockets at Rhea Stadium could be the one to decide the top seed in the district. Crittenden County was undefeated in Class 1A, District 1 play last season and, like Russellville, returns the bulk of its lineup. The Rockets were ranked seventh in the final 1A AP poll, and have won four straight games in the series.
"I'd say, right now, probably the favorite would be Crittenden County with them winning the district last year and them returning most of their lineup," Benton said. "I look forward to it being a pretty good showdown between us two."
Last year's regular-season contest was a one-score game, with Crittenden County winning 21-14, but the Rockets blew out the Panthers 41-3 in the second round of the playoffs. The Rockets held Russellville to just 59 yards of offense in the latter.
Oct. 30, vs. Warren Central
Russellville closes the regular season against a Warren Central program that enters the season on a 45-game losing streak.
Warren Central held a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter in the 2019 meeting, but Russellville outscored the Dragons 21-0 in the second quarter and neither team could score again after halftime. The Panthers' 27-20 win ended the Dragons' five-game winning streak in the series -- a streak that started in 1976, after the Panthers took the first three meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.