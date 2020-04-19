With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Allen County-Scottsville returns a solid core for the 2020 football season, including quarterback Trace McIntyre, leading rusher Landon Witcher and leading receiver Jax Cooper, plus pieces coach Brad Hood believes will help other position groups -- like the offensive line -- be the best the program has seen in a while.
Returning experience can help early in the season, which is good news for the Patriots, since they have changes in opponents in the first two weeks of the season from last year. The quality of opponent isn't changing much, however, with LaRue County and Boyle County up first, before traditional rivalries and district play to follow.
"We're going to find out real quick if we're tough," Hood said in a phone interview with the Daily News. " ... Our early schedule is tough, it's physical and it's a lot of different styles of football. We're going to see smash mouth, we're going to see air raid, we're going to see a little bit of everything in between, three backs in the backfield to no backs in the backfield. We're going to have to be prepared. I think a lot of it's going to show what kind of grit we have."
The Patriots lost their first four games last year, before going 3-1 in Class 4A, District 2 regular-season play. Allen County-Scottsville lost in the second round of the postseason to Franklin-Simpson, and Hood is expecting another competitive district with plenty of talent from each team returning.
"Whoever walks out of our district still standing Week 3 (of the playoffs) is going to be battle-tested for that next challenge," he said.
At this point, though, Hood is just looking forward to getting back to work. Spring football practices were eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hood anticipates more energy when and if his 15th season as Allen County-Scottsville's head coach gets underway.
"I think football for our communities will be great this fall and I think there will be a big boost in people's emotions," he said. "I told my kids the first day we're back they better get ready because they're going to see this 42-year-old boy acting like he's 28 again out there running up and down with them."
Here's a look at the Allen County-Scottsville's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, vs. LaRue County (at Glasgow)
The Patriots open the season at Hank Royse Stadium in the Scottie Bowl, where they will face LaRue County for the first time since 2004. The Hawks own a 2-1 lead in the all-time series.
LaRue County is coming off a 5-6 season. Connor Baker threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-55 passing as a junior and Jeremiah Belton led the rushing attack with 882 yards and nine scores on 171 carries. Junior Preston Self was the leading receiver with 366 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches.
Aug. 29, at Boyle County
Allen County-Scottsville will travel to Danville for a Week 2 matchup with the 2019 Class 4A runner-up. The Rebels fell to Johnson Central 21-20 in the championship -- the team's only loss of the season -- and graduate an 18-member senior class that includes Reed Lanter, who threw for 3,286 yards and 41 touchdowns, as well as Reese Smith, who will play at West Virginia and had 1,518 yards and 20 touchdowns on 63 receptions to go along with seven interceptions. Coach Chuck Smith retired following the season and Boyle County hired former Corbin coach Justin Haddix to fill the role.
Boyle County has won both meetings with the Patriots, which included a 21-14 game in the 2010 Class 4A state championship.
Sept. 4, vs. Greenwood
The two have met every season since 2013. Greenwood's 22-19 win over Allen County-Scottsville last year was its first in the series -- which the Gators lead 10-7 -- since 2016.
Greenwood's ground game got going for 249 yards last year -- led by 130 from Reed Slone. The Gators lose Slone, but return second and third leading rushers David Odom and Christian Hernandez, along with quarterback John Morrison, from a 5-6 team.
McIntyre had 76 yards on 9-of-19 passing and the Patriots rushed for 159 yards, led by 54 and a touchdown from junior Dillon Rookstool.
Sept. 11, at Glasgow
The Scotties handed the Patriots their worst loss of 2019 -- a 50-7 decision at Patriot Stadium. Allen County-Scottsville had just 90 yards of offense and its seven points was its lowest total outside of a 42-0 loss to Elizabethtown in the opener.
Glasgow had 244 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-19 passing from Tanner Abernathy and 137 yards and four scores from Nick Mitchell, both of whom graduate. John Carter Myers, the expected quarterback for the Scotties this fall, completed all four passes he attempted for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Glasgow finished 10-2 last season.
Glasgow has won back-to-back meetings and seven of the last nine. The Scotties lead the series 33-9.
Sept. 18, vs. Warren Central
The Patriots will open district play in Week 5 against Warren Central. Allen County-Scottsville has won four straight meetings with the Dragons, who lead the all-time series 11-9. Warren Central enters the season on a 45-game losing streak.
Allen County-Scottsville's 47-38 win last year was its first victory of the season. McIntyre threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for three scores. The Patriots finished with 273 yards rushing, led by 119 and a touchdown from Witcher. Warren Central senior Dre Boyd finished with 449 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing, and also had 60 yards and a score on the ground. Sophomore QB Trenton Leach completed all three passes he attempted.
Sept. 25, at Franklin-Simpson
Doug Preston's Wildcats have been the team to beat recently in Class 4A, District 2 -- the Class of 2020 never lost to a district opponent -- but that group is gone, as is Preston, who resigned earlier this year to take the job at John Hardin. Max Chaney was promoted to head coach in March.
Franklin-Simpson beat the Patriots 31-21 in the regular season and 56-20 in the second round of the postseason last year. The Wildcats rushed for a combined 751 yards in the two meetings -- including 472 in the playoffs -- but graduate three of their top four rushers from last season, including district Player of the Year Leandre Stutzman.
The Wildcats, who finished 7-6, have won six straight meetings and lead the series 31-7.
Oct. 2, vs. Danville
The Admirals claimed the first-ever meeting between the two schools last year, 41-13. Danville finished the year 3-7.
Sage Dawson threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-10 passing and Danville had 227 yards rushing, led by 151 and two touchdowns from Caleb Burns. Dawson was a freshman and Burns a sophomore.
McIntyre had 129 yards on 11-of-22 passing and Witcher led a rushing attack that finished with 114 yards with 42 and a touchdown.
Oct. 16, vs. Warren East
Allen County-Scottsville beat Warren East twice last season -- 27-10 in the regular season and 27-25 in the first round of the playoffs. In the first, the Patriots forced three turnovers and held Warren East to 45 yards in the second half. Down 27-25 in the final minutes of the playoff meeting, senior Seth Byrd intercepted Nolan Ford after the Raiders made it to the Patriots' 8-yard line. Ford, Warren East's dual-threat quarterback who threw three touchdowns and for nearly 300 yards in the second meeting, returns for his senior season, as does running back K.J. Alexander and leading receiver DeSean Gilbert.
Warren East leads the all-time series 24-22.
Oct. 23, at Russell County
Last year's meeting was the first since 2010 between Allen County-Scottsville and Russell County. The Patriots' 34-28 victory was their fifth straight in the series, which is tied 8-all. The Lakers' last victory over the Patriots came in 2007.
Allen County-Scottsville ran for 223 yards last season, with a team-high 90 coming from Witcher and 52 from McIntyre. Each ran in a touchdown, while McIntyre also had two touchdown passes -- one to senior Noah Sinslow and one to Cooper.
Collin Darnell and Dylan Bland combined for 375 of the Lakers' 378 yards rushing, and Gavin Gossage completed all five passes he attempted in the loss. All three return for Russell County, which finished 6-5.
Oct. 30, at Monroe County
The Patriots have played the Falcons each year since 2005. Allen County-Scottsville has won the last four meetings, including a 49-32 victory last season, but Monroe County leads the all-time series 17-13.
Allen County-Scottsville rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in last year's meeting, but also got a big boost from its defense, with interceptions returned for touchdowns from Byrd and sophomore Chris Holland. The Patriots held Monroe County to just 61 yards rushing.
The Falcons have John Petett returning as head coach. He spent the previous four years as an assistant, after serving as head coach from 2004-15. Monroe County went 5-6 last season.
