With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Jeff Griffith knows he'll be tasked with replacing several players from last year's team, including much of his defense and offensive line.
With that could come some growing pains for his Warren East team, but he's hoping a solid core of returning skill players can help get the Raiders through a competitive nondistrict schedule and into the Class 4A, District 2 slate playing their best football.
"The positive thing is we have a returning quarterback in Nolan Ford, a returning running back in K.J. Alexander and a good tight end in Seth Blaine who's been a three-year starter, and a wide receiver in (DeSean) Gilbert," Griffith said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "We return some skill guys on offense who will hopefully soften the blow a little bit."
The only difference in opponents from last season comes in the opener. After that, Warren East will face Greenwood, Logan County and South Warren -- all teams that were ranked at one point last season in their respective class -- before opening district play. Other nondistrict games include Edmonson County -- the defending Class 2A, District 3 champion -- and Daviess County.
"We want to play a solid schedule and those are all really good teams that should provide some good competition for us," Griffith said. "We're probably not going to win all of our nondistrict games, we're probably not going to lose all of them, but we want to improve each week with that schedule and be playing our best football when we get to our district schedule."
Here's a look at the Warren East's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, vs. Portland (Tenn.)
The Panthers are the only new team on Warren East's schedule this fall. The two will meet in the second game of the Kenway Concrete Bowl at Raider Stadium.
Portland is coming off a 4-7 season, which included a 35-6 victory over Edmonson County in last year's Kenway Concrete Bowl. The Raiders are 2-8 all time against the Panthers, including a 28-14 loss in the 2018 season opener -- the last time the two met -- in which Ford threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-31 passing. Warren East took the two meetings before that -- 21-0 in 2017 and 27-14 in 1996.
Aug. 28, vs. Greenwood (at Houchens-Smith Stadium)
The "Possum Bowl" returns to Western Kentucky in the German American Bank Bowl after Greenwood beat Warren East 22-13 last year at The Swamp. The Raiders hold a 12-10 series lead.
The Gators were ranked 10th in the 5A AP poll when last year's meeting took place and improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2012 season with the victory, before finishing 5-6. Greenwood held a 15-0 lead at the end of the third quarter and held on for the win. The Gators rushed for 370 yards, with 206 coming from senior Reed Slone and 100 from junior David Odom.
Sept. 4, at Logan County
Last season saw the return of the series between the Cougars and Raiders -- two teams that hadn't met since 2014. Logan County's 35-17 victory last year snapped Warren East's three-game winning streak in the series and gave the Cougars their first win over the Raiders in nearly a decade.
Logan County, which was ranked 10th in Class 4A when the two met and was ninth in the final poll, got 280 yards passing and four touchdowns from Tyler Ezell in the game, plus 113 yards rushing from Gary Hardy. Both were seniors, but the Cougars return Anthony Woodard, who had 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, plus an interception, in the game. Logan County finished the year 8-3.
Ford threw for 171 yards on 14-of-28 passing. The Raiders ran for 105 yards, with Ford and Alexander each finding the end zone.
Sept. 11, vs. South Warren
Warren East and South Warren will meet at Raider Stadium for the first time since 2015. The Spartans gave the Raiders a 50-6 beating in last year's German American Bank Bowl for the program's fifth straight win in the series. Warren East won the first two games between the two, and hasn't beaten South Warren since 2012.
The Raiders held a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter last year before the Spartans put up 41 points in the second quarter. Then-sophomore quarterback Caden Veltkamp recorded 268 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing in the game, and South Warren held Warren East to just 98 yards passing and 101 rushing.
South Warren was ranked fourth in 5A when the two met and finished fifth. The Spartans went 10-2 in 2019.
Sept. 18, at Russell County
The Raiders open Class 4A, District 2 play against Russell County, which went 6-5 last season, in Week 5. Warren East snapped a two-game skid in the series with a 31-14 victory over the Lakers last season. Warren East holds a 9-3 lead in the series.
Ford had a big game last year, throwing for 101 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 219 yards and three scores on 20 carries. The Raiders limited Russell County's run-heavy offense to just 132 yards on the ground and picked off sophomore quarterback Gavin Gossage three times. The 14 points were the fewest Russell County scored in a regular-season game last year. Dylan Bland and Collin Darnell, who both rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, return for the Lakers.
Sept. 25, vs. Edmonson County
Warren East will take a break from district play by welcoming the Wildcats to Raider Stadium. Edmonson County will also play on the blue turf in Week 1 against Russellville.
The Raiders' 39-12 victory over the Wildcats last year was their fourth-straight victory in the series. Warren East has won 14 of the last 15 times the two have played, with Edmonson County's only victory in the stretch coming in 2015. The Raiders hold a 24-5 series lead. This will be the sixth straight season the two programs have played one another.
Warren East got the run game going last year, racking up 243 yards rushing -- led by 124 and a touchdown from Alexander. Ford ran for three touchdowns and also had 165 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Raiders held the Wildcats to just 37 yards rushing.
Oct. 1, vs. Warren Central
The last time Warren Central won a football game was Oct. 16, 2015, when it beat the Raiders 23-12. The Dragons have lost 45 straight games since, including the last four meetings with Warren East. Warren Central leads the series 30-10-1.
Warren East's 53-12 win over Warren Central last year in Week 7 was the Raiders' last win of the season. Ford threw for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing and added 131 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Warren East, which finished with 285 yards rushing. The Raiders held the Dragons to 28 yards rushing.
Oct. 16, at Allen County-Scottsville
Warren East will have additional time to prepare for Allen County-Scottsville -- the team that ended its 2019 season and one Griffith believes to be the most experienced in the district.
The Patriots beat the Raiders in the regular season 27-10 and in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs 27-25. In the first, Allen County-Scottsville forced three turnovers and held Warren East to 45 yards in the second half. Down 27-25 in the final minutes of the playoff meeting, Seth Byrd intercepted Ford after the Raiders made it to Allen County-Scottsville's 8-yard line. The Patriots, who finished 5-7, return quarterback Trace McIntyre and leading rusher Landon Witcher for their senior seasons, as well as leading receiver Jax Cooper, who picked up his first Division I offer from Morehead State earlier this year.
Oct. 23, vs. Franklin-Simpson
The Raiders host the Wildcats looking to stop a seven-game skid in the series, which Franklin-Simpson leads 34-7. Warren East's only win in the last 12 meetings came in 2012.
In Franklin-Simpson's 48-21 victory last year, the Wildcats forced turnovers on four straight possessions in the first half and built a 34-7 lead by the break. The Wildcats graduate district Player of the Year Leandre Stutzman, who had four touchdowns and two interceptions in last year's meeting. District coach of the year Doug Preston resigned earlier this year, and first-year head coach Max Chaney is taking over. Franklin-Simpson went 7-6 last season.
Oct. 30, vs. Daviess County
The Panthers have won three straight games in the series and hold a one-game lead over the Raiders after winning 28-27 last year. Warren East's last win over Daviess County came in 2012.
Shane Riley, Daviess County's leading rusher as a senior last season, scored a game-winning 48-yard touchdown with 3:28 remaining last year. Quarterback Joe Humphreys threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns against Warren East as a sophomore, and Ford racked up 136 yards passing and 118 rushing, scoring three times.
Daviess County went 5-6 last year.
