Weather Alert

...ANOTHER COLD NIGHT TONIGHT... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES, NEARLY CALM WINDS, AND COLD TEMPERATURES TO THE REGION TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * TEMPERATURE...LOWS THURSDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO DROP INTO THE 31 TO 35 DEGREE RANGE. * IMPACTS...FROST MAY BECOME WIDESPREAD, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS, AND MAY HARM SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&