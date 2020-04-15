With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Jeff Garmon has continued to schedule quality opponents, and the return has been positive for his Glasgow football team.
The Scotties have won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons and were the second-ranked team in the final Class 3A AP poll to be released. Garmon is hopeful Glasgow will see continued growth with new faces on the field as he enters his sixth season as head coach.
"We just want to continue to get better. That's my goal in all of this, is to get better and to play games that the kids will remember for a long time," Garmon said in a phone interview with the Daily News. " ... I think our program's moving in a really good direction and we just want to continue that."
The only change to Glasgow's opponents comes in the opener. Instead of facing LaRue County, they'll face Elizabethtown in the Scottie Bowl at Hank Royse Stadium. The Panthers were one of the top teams in Class 3A last season, and will provide an early test for a Glasgow team replacing plenty of talent, including quarterback Tanner Abernathy, leading rusher Nick Mitchell and second-leading receiver Kynarious Flynt. John Carter Myers will move into the quarterback role and leading receiver Hunter Scott will get the bulk of the carries.
The Scotties will continue the season against their traditional opponents and get a rematch with South Warren, before getting into the bulk of their district schedule. It'll be Glasgow's second season in Class 3A, District 2, after moving up from Class 2A.
With a challenging schedule, Garmon is hoping his team can stay healthy and continually grow to try to make a postseason run.
"As a coach, I'm continually trying to find ways to raise our level of play. I believe you have to play good teams to continue to try to get better as the year goes along, and I think that's the whole key to it all," Garmon said. "You're going to start at some point -- everybody starts at some point. How much better can you get over the course of a season? By playing some really good competition, I think that helps you in the long run."
Here’s a look at Glasgow's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, vs. Elizabethtown
Glasgow opens the season in the Scottie Bowl against an Elizabethtown team that ranked seventh in the final Class 3A AP poll last season. The Panthers went 9-3 and lost 51-27 to Bardstown in the second round of the playoffs.
"It might be more than what we bargained for for the first game of the year, but I think it's good for our kids to be challenged and try to find their way through a course of a season and I think it's a good game to raise your level of play," Garmon said.
The two programs didn't meet last year, but the Scotties' win over the Panthers in 2018 snapped a four-game skid in the series. Elizabethtown returns quarterback Clay Games, who recorded 1,552 yards and 23 touchdowns on 90-of-137 passing as a junior last season. Games threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-21 passing as a sophomore the last time the two teams met.
Glasgow has won four straight season-opening games, all of which came at Hank Royse Stadium.
Aug. 28, vs. Russellville
The Week 2 matchup with Russellville will mark the sixth time the two programs have met since 2007. Glasgow has won the last three, including a 56-0 decision last year at Rhea Stadium in which the Scotties held the Panthers to just 67 yards of offense.
Myers saw action in last year's win, completing 6-of-7 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Russellville returns the bulk of its lineup, including quarterback Lennon Ries and running back Jovari Gamble, from a 4-8 team last year.
Sept. 4, at Monroe County
Glasgow has had Monroe County's number the last five meetings, winning those games by an average of 34 points. The Scotties lead the series 15-7 since 1998, which includes a 57-14 shellacking at Hank Royse Stadium last year. Myers completed 2-of-3 passes for 36 yards in the game.
The Falcons have John Petett returning as head coach. He spent the previous four years as an assistant, after serving as head coach from 2004-15. Monroe County went 5-6 last season.
Sept. 11, vs. Allen County-Scottsville
Glasgow leads the all-time series with the Patriots 33-9, including wins in seven of the past nine meetings. The Scotties made it back-to-back wins in the series with last year's 50-7 victory.
The 2019 decision marked the third straight game Glasgow hit the 50-point mark. Myers saw action, completing all four passes he attempted for 36 yards and two touchdowns. The Scotties held Allen County-Scottsville, which finished 5-7, to just 90 yards of offense. The Patriots return quarterback Trace McIntyre and leading rusher Landon Witcher for their senior seasons, as well as leading receiver Jax Cooper, who picked up his first Division I offer from Morehead State earlier this year.
Sept. 18, at Hart County
The Scotties open Class 3A, District 2 play in Week 5 against Hart County. The Raiders went 3-7 last season and missed the postseason with an 0-4 mark against district opponents, including a 42-0 loss to Glasgow.
Hart County rushed for 210 yards despite being held scoreless. Leading rusher Dustin Butler returns for the Raiders. Scott had three receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Scotties, who are 11-0 against the Raiders since 1998.
Sept. 25, at South Warren
Last year's first-ever meeting between South Warren and Glasgow produced an epic showdown, which the Spartans won 21-20 with a last-minute touchdown drive led by Mason Willingham in his first varsity start at quarterback. South Warren starting quarterback Caden Veltkamp suffered a wrist injury the week before the meeting, but is expected to be the team's starter this fall. South Warren finished the season 10-2 and was ranked fifth in the final AP poll.
Scott had 129 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in the loss.
Oct. 2, vs. Adair County
The Scotties handled Adair County twice last season -- 50-22 in the regular season and 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs. Myers threw for a combined 27 yards on 5-of-10 passing and Scott had nine receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns between the two games. Glasgow held Adair County to just 86 yards of offense in the second meeting -- including -2 yards rushing.
Adair County brings back leading rusher Cameron Harmon, who had 500 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries last year in the 2-9 season.
Oct. 16, at Taylor County
The Scotties will have an additional week to prepare for the team that ended their 2019 season. Glasgow fell to Taylor County 20-14 in the second round of the playoffs, after beating the Cardinals 31-28 in the regular season thanks to a game-winning 19-yard field goal from Alex Elizalde.
In the playoff meeting, Myers threw for 55 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-14 passing after Abernathy was injured. Scott had 12 receptions in the game for 82 yards.
Ethan Coghill had 129 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-20 passing for Taylor County in the first game and Wes Oliver rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts. Coghill was limited to just 43 yards passing in the playoff contest, while Oliver had 97 yards and a score on 19 attempts. Oliver finished the year with 2,265 yards and 29 touchdowns, and both return for their senior seasons.
The Cardinals finished the season at 11-3 with a 46-28 loss in the semifinals to Bell County.
Before last season, the two programs hadn't met since the 1999 Class 2A state semifinals.
Oct. 23, vs. Casey County
Last year's meeting with the Rebels came down to the wire, with Glasgow scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the 21-14 win with just 1:27 remaining. Myers picked off three passes in the win, and Scott -- carrying the ball with Mitchell injured -- had 92 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Casey County graduates dual-threat quarterback Reece Brown, who completed 13-of-31 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown and had 92 yards and a score on 30 rushes in last year's meeting. The Rebels finished 5-6.
Oct. 30, at Franklin-Simpson
Glasgow's 28-21 win over the Wildcats in last year's regular-season finale snapped Franklin-Simpson's five-game winning streak in the series, which Franklin-Simpson leads 35-24-1. It was the Scotties' first win in the series since 2007. The home team has won each of the last two meetings, and this fall's affair is set to be played at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium.
Then-sophomore Luke Richardson completed 5-of-8 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while the Wildcats' run-heavy offense picked up 218 yards on the ground. Franklin-Simpson graduates three of its top four rushers from last season, which ended at 7-6 with a loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins in the regional final.
Franklin-Simpson will be under the direction of first-year head coach Max Chaney this fall.
