With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
When South Warren football coach Brandon Smith looks at his schedule for the 2020 season, his focus turns to one team -- South Warren.
It's an approach Smith has used for years, and one that's paid dividends for the Spartans.
"We really don't focus too much on who we're playing," Smith said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Really, throughout the season until the playoffs -- that's the first time we put a lot of emphasis or talk about who we're playing, and that's something that I kind of switched to from a philosophy perspective four or five years ago, and I really think it's been the best for us."
South Warren was the 2018 Class 5A champion -- the program's second state title -- and finished last year 10-2. With plenty of talent returning, including a healthy Caden Veltkamp at quarterback, leading rusher Kobe Martin and several pieces on defense, like Ohio State commit Jantzen Dunn, expectations are high. While the focus remains within, a tough schedule will likely help the growth.
The nondistrict slate includes teams like Father Ryan (Tenn.), Central and Glasgow, plus a Franklin-Simpson team Smith says is always "tough as nails." It comes after a joint practice-like scrimmage with Allen County-Scottsville and a scrimmage with McCracken County, both of which Smith believes will be beneficial.
"I wanted to try to get more teams on the schedule that were the type of teams we would see in the postseason that spread the ball around and throw it and those type of things," Smith said.
After that, they'll prepare for Class 5A, District 2 play, with hopes of getting the title back from a Bowling Green team that gave the Spartans their only two losses last season.
"I know everybody says it, but I really believe it -- I think we have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, districts in the whole state. There's not slouches in there, there's no gimmes in there," Smith said. " ... Every game you've got to be able to play."
Here's a look at the South Warren's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 22, vs. Father Ryan (Tenn.) at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Father Ryan is the only new opponent on South Warren's schedule this year, in a switch-up of the Rafferty's Bowl, when the Spartans beat Butler 33-20 and the Fightin' Irish beat Bowling Green 24-21 on a 23-yard field goal from Zach Wesnofske.
The victory over Bowling Green was one of only two for Father Ryan last season. The Fightin' Irish are led by Class of 2021 quarterback D.C. Tabscott, who committed to Appalachian State earlier this month.
This will mark the first meeting between the two programs. South Warren has won seven straight season openers.
Aug. 28, vs. Warren Central at Houchens-Smith Stadium
The game moves from Week 4 to Week 2 in the German American Bank Bowl this season. The Spartans are 5-0 against the Dragons, who enter the season on a 45-game losing streak.
Veltkamp threw for 125 yards and four touchdowns -- two of which went to junior Jason Putman -- and Martin led the rushing attack with 93 yards and two scores on nine carries in last year's 53-14 victory. The Spartans' defense held Warren Central to -24 yards rushing in the win.
Sept. 4, at Franklin-Simpson
The Wildcats and Spartans entered the last meeting as the defending Class 4A and 5A champions. South Warren scored 34 unanswered points after Franklin-Simpson took a 14-7 lead in the opening period for its third-straight win in the series, which the Spartans lead 5-2. The Wildcats' last win in the series came in the 2016 region finals.
Veltkamp completed 20-of-22 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns to a receiving corps led by sophomore Avrin Bell, who had 127 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Martin had 86 yards and two scores.
Sophomore Luke Richardson had 140 yards on 5-of-11 passing, but threw two interceptions. The Wildcats' run-heavy offense graduates three of its top four rushers from last season, including district Player of the Year Leandre Stutzman. Coach Doug Preston resigned earlier this year to take the John Hardin job, and Max Chaney was promoted to head coach. Franklin-Simpson went 7-6 last season.
Sept. 11, at Warren East
The Raiders held a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter in last year's meeting, but the Spartans exploded for 41 points in the second quarter for a 50-6 win. It was South Warren's fifth straight win in the series. Warren East won the first two meetings, but hasn't beaten the Spartans since 2012.
Veltkamp recorded 268 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing in the game. Included among the returning Raiders are dual-threat quarterback Nolan Ford, along with running back K.J. Alexander and leading receiver DeSean Gilbert. Warren East went 4-7 last season.
Sept. 18, vs. Central
The Spartans' makeup was different after last year's meeting in Louisville. It was when Veltkamp got hurt, and proceeded to miss the next six games. He had 149 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-24 passing before leaving and Mason Willingham's three attempts fell incomplete. South Warren was limited to just 98 yards rushing by Central's defense, but the Spartans defense was better. South Warren recorded 12 tackles for a loss, with sophomores Luke Burton and Jake Jackson combining for 14 total tackles, including five for a loss. Central had just 71 yards passing and 17 rushing in the game.
The Yellow Jackets ended the season 8-6 with a semifinals loss to eventual runner-up Boyle County. Central made the move to Class 4A after claiming the 2018 Class 3A state title. The Yellow Jackets finished 11th in the final AP poll.
The series is tied 1-1. The Yellow Jackets beat South Warren in the 2014 state semifinals.
Sept. 25, vs. Glasgow
Willingham made his first varsity start at quarterback in what turned into an epic Week 6 showdown at Hank Royse Stadium. The Spartans won 21-20 with a touchdown pass from Willingham to Tomi Mustapha with 14 seconds remaining. Willingham was 18-of-30 for 180 yards, adding a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. South Warren's rushing attack was held to just 104 yards.
Glasgow, which was ranked second in the Class 3A AP poll when they met, as well as in the final poll, had 244 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-26 passing from Tanner Abernathy, but the Scotties had -12 yards rushing. Abernathy and leading rusher Nick Mitchell both graduate. John Carter Myers is expected to step into the quarterback role and Hunter Scott, who had 129 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in last year's meeting, is expected to get the bulk of the carries.
Last year was the first meeting between the two programs. Glasgow finished last season 10-2.
Oct. 2, at Bowling Green
The Purples won 14-3 in the regular season and 20-13 in the second round of the playoffs. Bowling Green leads the series 3-2.
The Spartans led 3-0 at halftime of the regular-season meeting. Purples starting quarterback Max Payne was injured just before halftime, and junior Conner Cooper came in to complete 6-of-7 passes for 39 yards. Junior Javeius Bunton had touchdown runs of 13 and 27 yards in the second half to help snap South Warren's 21-game winning streak.
In the postseason, senior JaVyan Collins scored in the final minute to end South Warren's season. The touchdown came after the Spartans tied the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dunn from Veltkamp, who was making his first start since the Central game. The Purples had 158 yards rushing and just 27 passing, and South Warren had 123 rushing and 80 passing.
Bowling Green ranked sixth in the final AP poll. The Purples finished a 9-4 season with a loss at eventual state champion Covington Catholic in the state semifinals.
Oct. 16, vs. Greenwood
South Warren held the Gators' run-heavy offense to just 62 yards in a 36-18 regular-season victory at The Swamp, and allowed just 16 in a first-round 33-11 playoff victory.
Greenwood graduates leading rusher Reed Slone, but returns second- and third-leading rushers David Odom and Christian Hernandez, along with quarterback John Morrison, from a 5-6 team. Morrison threw for 196 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting, but was picked off three times. In the second, he was held to 93 yards and was intercepted once.
Greenwood led at the break in the first meeting, but the Spartans scored 21-third quarter points to pull away. Martin had 109 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in the game, and Willingham had 121 yards passing and two scores. Martin added 145 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts in the playoff game.
South Warren has won four straight meetings and leads the series 7-1. Greenwood's only win came in 2016.
Oct. 23, vs. Christian County
Christian County enters the season on a 15-game losing streak. The stretch includes a 36-0 loss to South Warren at Stadium of Champions last year. The Spartans held the Colonels to under 100 yards of offense. Christian County quarterback Donta Abren and leading rusher LRay Coleman were both juniors last season.
Willingham threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-18 passing and South Warren's ground game had nearly 200 yards. Martin had 110 on 10 carries, Luke Burton scored twice and Willingham added a touchdown with his legs.
South Warren leads the series 2-0.
Oct. 30, at Logan County
The Cougars ranked seventh in the Class 4A AP poll when the two teams last met, but the Spartans jumped on Logan County with 20 first-quarter points. Logan County quarterback Tyler Ezell was hurt in the second quarter shortly after the Cougars' only score, and South Warren completed the 53-6 romp.
Martin had 83 yards and four touchdowns on his 13 carries to lead an offense that finished with 277 yards rushing. Willingham was 5-of-9 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars finished with -2 yards rushing and had 112 passing -- 91 from Ezell and 21 from Braxton Baptiste, who is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position with Corbin Rayno. In addition to Ezell, the Cougars graduate leading rusher Gary Hardy, but coach Todd Adler is optimistic with an over-20 member senior class returning, which includes leading receiver Anthony Woodard.
Logan County finished the year 8-3 and has won at least eight regular-season games the last three years. South Warren leads the series 4-1. The Cougars' only win came in 2011 in the first meeting.
