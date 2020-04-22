With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons now canceled, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Barren County's decision to hit the reset button in 2018 paid off early in 2019.
The Trojans opted out of district play in the 2018 season and made the move up to Class 6A last fall. Barren County won five of its first six games, and its 6-5 record marked the program's first winning season since 2000.
The goal now is to keep building, with hopes of claiming a district win for the first time since a 26-15 victory at Grayson County on Oct. 20, 2017, and later making a playoff run.
"Just try to win every game is really the only goal we have," Barren County coach Jackson Arnett said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Of course, we want to win district and make a run in the playoffs and everything, but we really just try to take it one week at a time -- win the first one and then worry about the other ones when they get here."
The schedule is nearly identical to last year -- the only change in opponent is in Week 2, when the Trojans take on Hart County -- and Arnett believes the teams will be similar as last year with their returning talent.
Barren County has some pieces coming back as well, including quarterback Jameson Buie and second-leading receiver Jamarcus Miley, but will need to replace its top two rushers in Dayvion Holloway and Tyler Bush.
Class 6A, District 2 produced some of the state's top teams, with two -- North Hardin and Central Hardin -- that had top-10 standing throughout the season, plus a Meade County squad that proved dangerous when healthy. Though some of the talent will graduate, Arnett expects a similar level of competition.
"I don't think the talent will be as good, but every team is going to be solid," Arnett said. "... It's going to be a good district again, I think. I think it's going to be one of the most competitive districts."
Here's a look at the Barren County's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, vs. Metcalfe County
Barren County's 48-6 win over Metcalfe County marked the program's first win in a season opener since the 2015 season. That game -- a 28-14 victory over the Hornets -- was also the program's last win in the series before last year's meeting.
Holloway, playing in his first game at Barren County, had 166 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. The Trojans finished with 311 yards rushing, adding two scores from Bush and junior Gavin Withrow, and Buie completed 6-of-7 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Metcalfe County -- whose only win last year came in overtime against Edmonson County in Week 5 -- was held under 100 yards passing from sophomore quarterback Peyton Dial, and finished with 185 rushing, including 117 and a touchdown from junior Gabe Zurmehly.
Aug. 28, vs. Hart County
The only change from last year in opponent comes in Week 2. The Trojans dropped their only 2019 nondistrict game to Woodford County in the Trojan Trail Turf War and will face Hart County this season.
The Raiders won three of their first four games last year, but finished 3-7. Dustin Butler led Hart County last year with 851 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 attempts as a junior.
Sept. 4, at Adair County
The Trojans' 26-14 win in last year's meeting snapped a three-game skid in the series, and gave Barren County its first win over Adair County since 2007.
Buie had 179 yards on 13-of-16 passing, but all four of Barren County's touchdowns came on the ground -- one of which was from the quarterback. Adair County had 202 yards rushing in the game, with 92 and a touchdown coming from senior Jacob Cato and 80 from junior Cameron Harmon, but the Trojans held senior quarterback Aaron Peck to just 49 yards passing. Adair County finished a 2-9 season with a 42-8 loss to Glasgow in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Sept. 11, vs. Monroe County
The Falcons have won 10 of the last 14 meetings, but Barren County has won back-to-back games in the series, with a 52-6 victory last season.
Buie had just 65 yards passing in the game, with a 12-yard touchdown to senior Karsten Chelson, and the Trojans accumulated 192 yards rushing. Barren County held Monroe County to just 49 yards rushing in the win. Junior leading rusher Jordan Page returns for the Falcons this season, as well as John Petett at head coach. Petett spent the previous four years as an assistant, after serving as head coach from 2004-15. Monroe County went 5-6 last season.
Sept. 18, at Hancock County
The Hornets are coming off a 3-8 season, with wins over Edmonson County, Butler County and Todd County Central. In last season's 41-7 loss to Barren County, Hancock County failed to complete a pass and Cole Dixon was picked off once by junior Jeremy Green. The Hornets had 206 yards rushing, with 160 on 26 attempts coming from Xander Early. Both Dixon and Early were freshmen.
Buie had 122 yards and two touchdowns -- one to Bush and one to Miley -- and Holloway had nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries.
Sept. 25, vs. Greenwood
The two former district foes have met each season since 2011, with the Gators leading the series 7-2 during that stretch, but Barren County won last year's game 19-16 at The Swamp.
Barren County rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit last year. The Trojans were outgained 398-216, but forced four turnovers -- three of which led to touchdowns. The Gators, who finished the year 5-6, had over 100 yards rushing in the game from David Odom, the team's leading returning rusher, and 78 from junior Christian Hernandez. John Morrison, who returns at quarterback, had 70 yards on 5-of-13 passing with a touchdown and an interception.
Oct. 9, at Central Hardin
Barren County opens district play at Central Hardin, which was undefeated and ranked fourth in Class 6A when the two met last year. The Bruins beat the Trojans 38-0 -- its only shutout in a 9-3 season. Central Hardin ranked sixth in the final Class 6A AP poll.
The Bruins had the fourth-best scoring offense in 6A last season. They got 117 yards on 5-of-10 passing from Chase Elmore, and Central Hardin had 348 yards rushing, led by 187 on 11 attempts from Deonco Wilkerson. He ran in a score, and TreJean Sanders and Kyler Lee each ran in a pair of touchdowns. All four were seniors.
The Trojans were limited to just 128 yards of offense in the loss.
Oct. 16, at North Hardin
North Hardin entered both of last season's meetings undefeated and ranked third in the Class 6A AP poll. North Hardin's only loss last year came in the Class 6A semifinals to eventual champion Trinity, 54-7. North Hardin had the sixth-best scoring offense in the class last year and the second best scoring defense.
In the regular-season meeting, sophomore Manie Wimberly threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns -- with junior Marcus Harris accounting for 159 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions -- and North Hardin ran for 269 yards in the 55-12 regular-season win over Barren County. Junior Lavell Wright accounted for 181 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. Buie had 102 yards and a touchdown to Miley on 9-of-15 passing, but he threw three interceptions. Barren County rushed for 123 yards, led by 57 on four carries from freshman Donovan Bradshaw.
In the 24-0 North Hardin first-round playoff win, Barren County was held to 72 yards of offense.
Oct. 23, vs. Meade County
Last year marked the first meeting between the two teams since 2000, and the Green Wave have won all three since 1998, including a 42-12 decision last year. Meade County snapped a six-game skid with last year's win.
The Green Wave ran for 403 yards in the game, with 161 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts from Myran Page. Trent Mofield complete three of the five passes he attempted for 51 yards. Both were seniors. Meade County leading rusher Austin Oppel was a junior last season, and the Green Wave had three players attempt at least 35 passes, with Kyle Parker the only one of which that wasn't a senior. Meade County finished last season 4-7.
The Trojans were held under 100 yards rushing, and had 47 yards on 8-of-16 passing from Buie, who threw a touchdown and an interception in the loss.
Oct. 30, at Edmonson County
The Trojans made it back-to-back wins over the Wildcats by closing out the 2019 regular season with a 44-21 win. Barren County got its running game going again with 178 yards, led by 146 and two scores from Holloway, and Buie had 118 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing, while also running in a touchdown. Miley had 69 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.
Barren County held the Wildcats, who had already locked up the top seed in Class 2A, District 3, to just 157 yards of offense. Edmonson County returns quarterback Jon Smith and leading rusher Matthew Shaw from last year's 6-7, district championship season.
