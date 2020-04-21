With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons now canceled, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
Last season didn't start the way Franklin-Simpson would have liked, with losses in its first four games, but once district play rolled around, it was the same old Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson graduates a senior class that didn't lose to a Class 4A, District 2 opponent during their high school careers and will also be without Doug Preston, the coach leading the way during that time. Preston resigned in February to take the head coaching position at John Hardin, but the same expectations are still in place entering the fall.
"Every game matters and you want to win every game, but you really want to win your district," Max Chaney, who was promoted to head coach following Preston's resignation, said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "That's what happened last year. We had some struggles early on and then we got better and better each week, and I really did feel like we were playing our best football by the time district rolled around."
Getting prepared won't be easy, though, with a tough slate of games starting the season. After scrimmages at Owensboro and Apollo, the Wildcats travel to Greenwood and Meade County, before hosting South Warren and a strong Battle Ground Academy program from Tennessee. The Wildcats will then face Russellville before opening district play.
Franklin-Simpson graduates three of its top four rushers from a run-heavy offense, including district Player of the Year Leandre Stutzman, but returns quarterback Luke Richardson for his junior season. Chaney is hoping his team can get some experience under its belt before the district opener against Allen County-Scottsville.
"If the schedule stays the same, we have two away scrimmages and our first two games are away, and in our scrimmages and our games, you're going 5A, 6A, 5A, 6A, so it's a tough schedule," Chaney said. "It doesn't get easy for us at all, and then we get into district play and our district is very competitive as well.
"We do have a tough schedule. The goal for us will be can we learn each week, and can we correct the mistakes we're making and can we be playing our best ball by district play?"
Here's a look at the Franklin-Simpson's 2020 football schedule:
Aug. 21, at Greenwood
Last year's meeting triggered Franklin-Simpson's 0-4 start and began Greenwood's first 4-0 start since 2012. The Gators' 28-14 win also snapped a three-game Wildcats' winning streak in the series, which Franklin-Simpson leads 13-6. The Gators have won five straight season openers.
Greenwood scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull out last year's victory. John Morrison had 138 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-17 passing and David Odom had nearly 100 yards rushing for the Gators, who finished with 197 as a team. Morrison and Odom are back as seniors, but Greenwood graduates leading rusher Reed Slone. Greenwood finished 5-6.
Richardson completed 3-of-14 passes for 31 yards and Franklin-Simpson rushed for 195 yards, but was held under 50 in the second half.
Aug. 28, at Meade County
The Wildcats lead the series with the Green Wave 5-4, and no team has won back-to-back games in it since Franklin-Simpson won in 1995 and 1996. Meade County won 26-21 last season.
Senior Cason Brady had 100 yards on 9-of-15 passing and junior Austin Oppel led Meade County in rushing with 145 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts. The Green Wave had three players attempt at least 35 passes last season, and of those, only Kyle Parker was not a senior for the 4-7 team.
Richardson had 90 yards on 6-of-13 passing and also ran for 65 yards and a score on 10 attempts. Junior Malik Carter and sophomore Omar Harrison added a combined 49 yards on 10 carries, with Carter finding the end zone once.
Sept. 4, vs. South Warren
The Wildcats and Spartans entered the last meeting as the defending Class 4A and 5A champions. South Warren scored 34 unanswered points after Franklin-Simpson took a 14-7 lead in the opening period for its third straight win in the series, which the Spartans lead 5-2. The Wildcats’ last win in the series came in the 2016 region finals.
Sophomore Caden Veltkamp completed 20-of-22 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns to a receiving corps led by sophomore Avrin Bell, who had 127 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Kobe Martin, another sophomore, had 86 yards and two scores.
Richardson had 140 yards on 5-of-11 passing, but threw two interceptions. The Wildcats had 157 yards rushing against a South Warren defense that allowed just 54 yards rushing per game in a 10-2 season. The Spartans were ranked fourth in the Class 5A AP poll during last year's meeting and finished fifth.
Sept. 11, vs. Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.)
Franklin-Simpson looks for the program's first-ever win over Battle Ground Academy when the Wildcats from Tennessee visit James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium in Week 4. BGA finished an 8-4 season with a loss to Evangelical Christian School in Tennessee's Division II-AA quarterfinals.
In last year's 35-16 loss -- the closest game in the series -- Franklin-Simpson rushed for 271 yards, with 69 from Harrison and 48 from Carter. Franklin-Simpson limited BGA to 42 rushing yards, but surrendered 243 passing yards. The Wildcats entered the game as the top-ranked team in the Division II-AA AP poll.
Sept. 18, at Russellville
The Wildcats picked up their first victory last year over Russellville, 42-0, and will travel to Rhea Stadium in Week 5 looking for a seventh straight win over the Panthers. Franklin-Simpson leads the series 51-24-1. The game will be Russellville's home opener. The Panthers' loss to Glasgow last year was their first loss in a home opener since 2011.
Franklin-Simpson held Russellville to just 100 yards of offense and rushed for nearly 300 yards. Russellville returns the bulk of its lineup, including quarterback Lennon Ries and running back Jovari Gamble, from a 4-8 team last year.
Sept. 25, vs. Allen County-Scottsville
Franklin-Simpson hosts the Patriots in Week 6 to open Class 4A, District 2 play, after beating them twice last year. The Wildcats lead the series 31-7 and have won six straight meetings.
The Wildcats beat the Patriots 31-21 in the regular season and 56-20 in the second round of the postseason last year. The Wildcats rushed for a combined 751 yards in the two meetings – including 472 in the playoffs. The Patriots, who finished 5-7, return quarterback Trace McIntyre and leading rusher Landon Witcher for their senior seasons, as well as leading receiver Jax Cooper, who picked up his first Division I offer from Morehead State earlier this year.
Oct. 2, vs. Russell County
Franklin-Simpson beat Russell County twice last season -- 35-21 in the regular season and 37-14 in the first round of the playoffs -- to extend the program's lead in the series to 10-0 all-time.
In the regular-season meeting, the Wildcats rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns and added 350 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the second. Franklin-Simpson also picked off quarterback Gavin Gossage four times in the latter.
Russell County racked up 277 yards rushing in the regular-season loss -- with Dyan Bland and Collin Darnell, who both return, each collecting at least 100 -- and had 220 rushing in the second meeting. Gossage, who returns for his junior season, was held under 60 yards passing in each. The Lakers finished 6-5.
Oct. 16, at Warren Central
The Dragons enter the season on a 45-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak to Franklin-Simpson, after last year's 56-0 defeat. The Wildcats lead the series 22-18, and Warren Central's last win in the series came in 2012.
Richardson had 36 yards and a touchdown on 2-of-3 passing and the Wildcats had just 170 yards rushing, but that's because the Franklin-Simpson defense forced turnovers. The Wildcats picked off four passes and held the Dragons to -29 yards rushing. Sophomore Trenton Leach had 148 yards on 15-of-39 passing.
Oct. 23, at Warren East
The Raiders host the Wildcats looking to stop a seven-game skid in the series, which Franklin-Simpson leads 34-7. Warren East’s only win in the last 12 meetings came in 2012.
In Franklin-Simpson’s 48-21 victory last year, the Wildcats forced turnovers on four straight possessions in the first half and built a 34-7 lead by the break. Harrison finished with a team-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Nolan Ford had 121 yards on 7-of-13 passing, but threw three interceptions. Ford also had 100 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, while K.J. Alexander had 113 yards on 23 attempts. Both return for their senior seasons, as does leading receiver DeSean Gilbert, after a 4-7 season.
Oct. 30, vs. Glasgow
Glasgow’s 28-21 win over the Wildcats in last year’s regular-season finale snapped Franklin-Simpson’s five-game winning streak in the series, which Franklin-Simpson leads 35-24-1. It was the Scotties’ first win in the series since 2007. The home team has won the last two meetings, and this fall’s affair is set to be played at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium.
Richardson completed 5-of-8 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and the Wildcats picked up 218 yards on the ground. Tanner Abernathy had 183 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing -- with six receptions for 48 yards a touchdown going to Kynarious Flynt -- and Nick Mitchell led the rushing attack with 66 yards and two scores. All three were seniors. The Scotties are expected to start John Carter Myers, who had 274 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-41 passing last year, at quarterback, with leading receiver Hunter Scott expected to get the bulk of the carries. Glasgow was ranked second in the final Class 3A AP poll, and finished the season 10-2.
