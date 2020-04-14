With a KHSAA-mandated dead period in place and spring seasons in doubt, the Daily News is taking a look ahead to the fall by digging into each area team's football schedule.
The only major change to Edmonson County's regular season football schedule this fall is in the opener on Aug. 21, and it's one head coach Nathan Smith is looking forward to.
Instead of kicking off the season against Portland (Tenn.), Edmonson County will get the season started against former district foe Russellville in the Kenway Concrete Bowl at Warren East, with the hopes of getting off to a better start than last year.
"That was a district game for us just a couple of years ago, so getting them back on the schedule, it feels kind of good to have them back on there," Smith said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It's a team that a lot of us coaches played against when we were players. That's kind of nice."
It's the first of two games on the night, with the host Raiders facing Portland in the nightcap in a switch-up from last year's bowl games. Edmonson County's loss to Portland last season was its first in a season opener since 2007.
It will be the first meeting between Edmonson County and Russellville since the Panthers beat the Wildcats 30-22 on Oct. 1, 2010. Russellville has won back-to-back meetings, with the Wildcats' last win in the series coming in the second round of the 2008 Class 3A playoffs, after the Panthers took the regular-season meeting.
Edmonson County started last season 1-5, before rallying to claim the top seed in the Class 2A, District 3 playoffs, and later won the title.
The rest of Edmonson County's 2020 schedule includes Butler County, Grayson County, Hancock County, Warren East and Barren County, and Class 3A, District 2 games against Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Green County and Clinton County.
"I think we've put together a pretty good schedule for us," Smith said. "We do schedule a couple of bigger teams and I think that could help us out in our RPI rating later on if we can pick up some of those wins. Those kind of things, they've shown they're beneficial for a lot of teams going into the playoffs."
Here's a look ahead to the rest of the Wildcats' 2020 schedule:
Aug. 28, at Butler County
Edmonson County's only nondistrict win last season came against Butler County, 54-12, in the second week of the season. It was the Wildcats' second of back-to-back wins over the Bears after Butler County had won five straight games in the series, which Edmonson County leads 12-10 since 1998.
Then-junior quarterback Jon Smithi threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 5-of-10 passing and the Wildcats defense limited Butler County, which finished last season 1-9, to just 12 points -- the lowest point total Edmonson County allowed in a nondistrict game last season. Edmonson County rushed for 279 yards, led by 107 and three touchdowns on eight carries from Chance Lucas, who the Wildcats lose to graduation.
Sept. 4, vs. Grayson County
Last season's 31-18 loss at Grayson County was the first of four straight losses for the Wildcats and the second straight victory for the Cougars in the series, after Edmonson County had won three straight. Grayson County's win was the third of six straight to start the season on the way to a 7-4 record.
Smith threw for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown, but the Wildcats' rushing attack was limited to just 56 yards on 27 carries, while Grayson County ran for 359 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries -- led by senior Hunter Gibson's 178 yards and three scores on 25 attempts -- and only tried two passes.
Sept. 11, vs. Hancock County
Edmonson County was Hancock County's first win last fall, downing the Wildcats 36-27 on the way to a 3-8 season. The Hornets handed the Wildcats a steady dose of the run, compiling 255 yards and four scores on 45 carries -- led by 173 yards and two touchdowns from Xander Early -- and added 100 yards and a score on 3-of-4 passing from Cole Dixon. Both Early and Dixon were freshmen last season. The Wildcats were again held under 100 yards rushing.
The 2019 meeting was the first between the programs since 2014, and Edmonson County's last win over the Hornets was Sept. 13, 2013.
Sept. 18, vs. Metcalfe County
Metcalfe County handed Edmonson County its only Class 2A, District 3 loss last season. The 22-20 overtime result also marked the Hornets' only win of 2019.
The Wildcats got the ground attack going again in the game, racking up 233 yards on 39 carries, led by 106 and a score on 10 carries from then-sophomore Matthew Shaw, but also had two touchdowns come through the air from Smith.
It'll be the eighth straight season the two programs have met. Edmonson County had won four of five games against the Hornets entering last season's contest. Metcalfe County's only win during the stretch was another overtime victory in 2017. The last four meetings have been decided by a combined 19 points.
Sept. 25, at Warren East
A trip back to Bowling Green takes Edmonson County away from Wildcat Field for the first time since Week 2 and also puts the team back in nondistrict play.
The Raiders walloped the Wildcats 39-12 last year in Brownsville, but went just 1-4 from there to finish 4-7. Edmonson County allowed over 400 yards of offense -- 243 rushing and 160 passing -- and could only must 37 yards rushing themselves, while Smith threw for 187 yards and a touchdown.
This fall will be the sixth straight season the two programs have met. The Raiders have won the last four meetings and lead the series 24-5.
Oct. 1, at Monroe County
The Wildcats will head to Darrell Carter Stadium on Thursday of Week 7 to return to district play. Edmonson County's 33-0 win in last year's meeting kickstarted a three-game winning streak, and the Wildcats went on to win five of their next six games.
"We were just a real beat-up team and we weren't able to find our identity until later on in the district," Smith said. " ... Once we got a couple guys that stepped up and took their spot and we got a couple guys healthy again toward the middle of the season, we really started playing some good football. Just being a little more prepared I think could help us out a whole bunch."
Monroe County was held under 100 rushing yards in the 2019 meeting in the first of two shutouts the Wildcats posted. The Falcons finished with a 5-6 record.
Edmonson County has won back-to-back meetings in the series, with Monroe County's last win coming Oct. 25, 2013. The Falcons have John Petett returning as head coach. He spent the previous four years as an assistant, after serving as head coach from 2004-15.
Oct. 16, at Green County
After an open week, the Wildcats will head to Dragon Stadium to face a Green County program it beat twice last year -- once 39-8 in the regular season and again 45-18 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Edmonson County racked up a combined 526 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 67 carries in the two meetings. Green County's only win last season came in overtime at Metcalfe County, 14-6, but Smith expects the Dragons to be competitive with talent returning.
Oct. 23, vs. Clinton County
Edmonson County returns to Wildcat Field for its final two games of the regular season, the first of which comes against a Clinton County team it beat twice last year. In the first, the Wildcats held the Bulldogs scoreless and in the second -- the district championship -- rushed for 202 yards on 44 carries and picked off quarterback Chase Stines three times.
Clinton County went 7-4 in 2019. Stines, the KFCA district player of the year, returns for his senior season.
Oct. 30, vs. Barren County
The Wildcats close the regular season against the Trojans, who have won back-to-back games in the series after Edmonson County took the meetings in 2016 and 2017. The two programs have closed the regular season against each other since 2015.
Edmonson County, which had already locked up the top seed in the district, had just 157 yards of offense in last year's meeting. Barren County senior Dayvion Holloway nearly matched that total on the ground alone, posting 146 yards and two scores on 16 attempts. The Trojans went 6-5 last season.
