The public address announcer for the Greenwood softball team announced Reagan Fletcher as the leadoff batter. The Greenwood baseball team's grass was freshly trimmed and the starting gates were in place on the track.
The lights were shining brightly throughout the area in all the high school's athletic facilities Wednesday, but the fields remained empty as the KHSAA-mandated dead period continued due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus.
With no games or activities in the foreseeable future, schools came together to honor spring athletes, specifically the members of the 2020 class, by turning on the lights at the facilities for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. People were encouraged to drive by and honk their horns to honor the athletes, with some people parking and sitting in their cars for the duration of the event.
Greenwood baseball coach Jason Jaggers, who has six seniors on his team, said it was a small way to honor all the athletes who are sacrificing their seasons for the greater good and health and wellness of the community.
"I think it is important we show something to honor our seniors," Jaggers said. "I think it is great that the schools are doing this. With my guys, they haven't been on our field since 2018 (due to a renovation of the field). Last year they played away the whole time. In 2018 they played a little more than half the season on the field. This was something they were looking forward to. This will probably be the first they have seen it in the state that it is and it's in the best shape it has been since 2018."
The idea came about after South Warren athletics director Chris Decker saw on social media where a school district in Minnesota was doing a similar thing to honor its spring athletes.
"It's something simple, but yet it is something I think means a lot to people -- actually getting out of the house a little bit, driving by and seeing the lights," Decker said. "It's something positive, really. With them not canceling spring sports yet, maybe it will provide a little hope also."
Decker said he sent a text message to the other District 14 athletic directors about organizing the event and within about 10 minutes they had Wednesday's celebration organized.
Warren East athletics director Jonathan Vincent suggested including all the Region 4 schools, and within an hour everyone agreed.
"One thing that is really cool about the Fourth Region is all of the athletic directors are really close," Vincent said. "We meet regularly. We have good conversations, so we knew when it was thrown out there that they would all fall right in line, they would be for it and want to recognize their students and show that beacon of hope."
But the movement didn't stop there. Webster County, Caverna, Union County and Daviess County were among the schools that also honored their spring athletes Wednesday night as the movement extended well across the state.
"It's made its way across the state and it is pretty cool to see," Vincent said. "All ADs are looking for ways to recognize their students and show that we haven't forgotten about our spring sports. It's pretty neat that everybody has jumped on board with it."
Locally, each school put their own spin on the event. South Warren softball and baseball painted numbers of seniors on the field and lined the infield like it was gameday. Warren Central counted down the time on the clock with the score listed as 20-20, while Greenwood baseball had the linescore for the first four innings as 2020.
Barren County broadcast its event live on social media and Warren East and Greenwood coaches did local radio broadcasts while the lights were on.
At Bowling Green, teachers were there cheering on players as they drove by. Purples senior pitch Sean Hogan said it was a special opportunity because it might be the last time he got a chance to see the baseball field as a senior.
"It was a sad moment, but it definitely let me have a little bit more hope that this might work out in the end and we might have a little bit of a season," Hogan said.
Decker said it was important for the coaches as well.
"Our coaches are loving it too because they have as much invested as the kids," Decker said. "They've embraced the idea also. It means a lot to them too."
Hogan said the event served as a nice distraction, at least for a little bit.
"It kind of brought me back," Hogan said. "I got to relish in the memories I have at that field. I got to think about baseball a little bit, go to my happy place and forget about all the chaos that is going on -- just be happy and sit there and think about baseball for a little bit."
And while Wednesday was meant as a celebration and providing hope that their seasons aren't over, Jaggers said it was a way to perhaps provide a little bit of closure that wasn't previously there.
"Even though nobody has said the season is canceled, if for some reason it does this is something to celebrate them," Jaggers said. "We are still holding out hope that there is still a chance we can ride this out and play. Even if the season does get canceled and things take a turn and socially we can get out ... is get them all together, get their parents together and have a banquet."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.