GLASGOW – When Glasgow played Taylor County earlier this season, the Scotties prevailed on a last-second field goal.
This time around they had no such luck, as penalties and injuries hamstrung them, and the Cardinals left Hank Royse Stadium with a 20-14 win and the district championship.
“It’s tough out there for both teams,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said after the game. “I thought both teams played really well. It got down to the last possession and we came up short.”
After fruitless drives by both teams to begin the half, the Cardinals broke the scoreless tie late in the first quarter. After a targeting penalty on Glasgow gave Taylor County the ball on the Scotties’ 20-yard line, quarterback Ethan Coghill found Tre Goodin to open the scoring with a touchdown pass.
The 7-0 score held until the end of the first quarter.
In the second, it was back to unfulfilled drives until Glasgow quarterback Tanner Abernathy drove his team down to the 2-yard line, aided by penalties and a 16-yard pass to Kynarious Flynt, and then took the ball in himself.
The Scotties made a defensive stop with 2:15 remaining, but were unable to score, as a heave by Abernathy as time expired fell harmlessly to the dead grass. The two teams went to the locker room at the halftime break tied at 7.
The Cardinals started the second half on the highest note possible. Jack Herron caught the opening kickoff and took off down the field. Just when he seemed to be bottled up, Tre Goodin came around on a reverse, taking the ball the rest of the way down the field for a 95-yard touchdown.
The ensuing Glasgow drive got all the way down to the Taylor County 34-yard line. But the Cardinals defense held and the Scotties were forced to punt. Even worse for Glasgow, Abernathy was carried off the field on a stretcher with a broken leg and was gone for the rest of the game.
After taking back over on its own 5-yard line, Taylor County methodically drove down the field to its own 40. Running back Wes Oliver took it from there, going 60 yards for the Cardinal touchdown to make the score 20-7 in favor of Taylor County.
Glasgow got the ball back to start the fourth quarter following a blocked punt that gave the Scotties possession at the Taylor County 29. A few plays later, John Myers threw the ball on a rope over the shoulder of Jamari Mack to make the score 20-14 with 11:20 remaining in the game.
The Scotties were hamstrung by penalties all night, but the fourth quarter was especially tough, as the flags helped to keep Glasgow from mounting any real comeback for the rest of the night. The Scotties got the ball back with less than 2:30 remaining, but an interception by Taylor County’s Herron sealed the game.
“We wanted to do the things to get back here to be able to have a shot again,” Taylor County coach Sam Marple said. “I’m just proud of the kids.”
TC 7 0 13 0 – 20
G 0 7 0 7 –14
First quarter
TC – Tre Goodin 20 pass from Ethan Coghill (kick good), 0:10
Second quarter
G – Tanner Abernathy 2 run (kick good), 3:45
Third quarter
TC – Goodin 95 kickoff return (kick good), 11:45
TC – Wes Oliver, 60-yard run, (kick no good), 3:55
Fourth quarter
G – Jamari Mack 20 pass from John Myers (kick good), 11:20{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.