GLASGOW – Hank Royse Stadium has never been a more welcome sight for Glasgow senior Tad Shelton and his teammates.
In a season full of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Scotties have only played twice on their home field heading into Friday's Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup against Christian Academy of Louisville.
By going up to district rival Taylor County and posting a 14-0 shutout win last Friday night, Glasgow earned the right to come back home to face the Centurions. Game time is 7 p.m., with only limited attendance – no tickets will be sold at the gate – due to the ongoing pandemic.
"It's been different playing this season compared to the rest of my high school career," said Shelton, a two-way starting lineman. "You've had to have the mask on in the locker room, not been able to have all been in the locker room at the same time. And we've only got to have two home games, but at the end of the day I'll take it. I was scared we weren't going to be able to have a season, so any football is good for me."
Glasgow (7-2) has navigated a challenging schedule this season, earning wins over 4A programs Allen County-Scottsville, Logan County and Franklin-Simpson.
The Scotties opened the postseason with first-round home playoff game against Adair County – after the regular-season matchup on Nov. 6 was canceled due to COVID concerns – and came away with a 48-21 victory.
Then it was on to Taylor County for the District 2 championship. The Cardinals had given Glasgow problems in the previous two meetings – Taylor County ended the Scotties' season in the second round of the playoffs last year and won the regular-season matchup 35-15 on Oct. 16.
Not this time, though. In the rematch, the Scotties allowed just 182 yards of total offense, forced a pair of turnovers and posted their first shutout of the season.
"Our defense stepped up really well," said Glasgow junior linebacker Jayden Weyrauch, who finished with a game-high seven tackles. "When we played them the first time, we were just putting in some new plays and stuff like that. And we hadn't really ran the wing-T offense. We ran it really good Friday."
Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said his team has put in the work to get better each week this season to reach this point of playing in December.
"It's a good feeling," Garmon said. "We wanted to be in this third round. All the credit goes to our boys. They've played real well all year long. They've done everything we've asked them to do. They've gotten better each week, and that's the big thing."
The Scotties picked up that win with freshman quarterback Easton Jessie running the offense. Jessie had to step in to the starting role when John Carter Myers went down with an injury. Myers was back in action last week against Taylor County, but was limited to playing defense.
"He's back and getting healthier," Garmon said of Myers. "Right now we're using both quarterbacks, so we'll see how it goes. Last week John Carter played on defense – I didn't think he was quite ready to play on offense. We'll see how he looks in practice this week. It's John Carter's job – he lost the job by injury, and it's his job to come back to when he's healthy and ready to go.
"I can't say enough about (Jessie). I went and looked back – he's the first freshman quarterback to start at Glasgow since 1969. What he's done and how he's handled himself ... hey, he's a winner and we're very fortunate to have him."
The Centurions advanced to the state quarterfinals with wins over DeSales (7-3) and Mercer County (23-7). CAL quarterback Conner Clayton Masters has passed for 1,599 yards and 22 touchdowns this season in leading his team to a (6-2) record. Brandt Babin (810 rushing yards) and wide receiver Easton Messer (541 receiving yards, 8 TDs) have also been productive this season.
"They're a good football team," Garmon said. "They're big, they're disciplined, they're well-coached and they do a lot of college-type concepts. They're the real deal, and we'll have to play well. We'll almost have to play a perfect game, but we've still got a perfect game in us. We haven't played just perfect yet."
Shelton is looking forward to attempting just that when the Scotties get back under those familiar lights at Hank Royse Stadium.
"As a senior, I thought Adair County was going to be my last home game," Shelton said. "So it feels good getting to play on the field one more time."
