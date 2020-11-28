Glasgow kept its season alive with a 14-0 road win Friday night over Taylor County in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game.
Keiran Stockton led the Scotties with 118 rushing yards, while Hunter Scott chipped in with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 5 of 9 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jamari Mack had two catches for 26 yards and a score, while Scott tallied two receptions for 50 yards.
Jayden Weyrauch led the Scotties on defense with seven tackles.
Glasgow (7-2) earned a home game by knocking off previously unbeaten Taylor County.
The Scotties will host Christian Academy of Louisville on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Hopkinsville 42, Logan County 20
Logan County’s season came to an end in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday with a 42-20 loss to visiting Hopkinsville.
The host Cougars outgained the Tigers 368-280 in total offense, including 254 rushing yards. Wyatt Blake led Logan County with 61 rushing yards, while, Anthony Woodard had 57 rushing yards, Zach Yates added 42 yards and a touchdown, and Jaden Sells also had a rushing score.
Blake was 6 of 9 passing for 57 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Woodard (six catches for 62 yards).
Hopkinsville quarterback Treyvon Jefferson was 6 of 10 passing for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Logan County finished the season with a 5-4 record.
Metcalfe County 34, Edmonson County 27
Visiting Metcalfe County avenged a regular-season loss to Edmonson County with a 34-27 win in Friday’s Class 2A state playoff second-round matchup.
Edmonson County quarterback Jon Smith tallied a pair of touchdown passes – a 43-yard strike to Clay Walden and a 5-yarder to Isaiah Johnson. Smith also tallied an 8-yard touchdown run.
Johnson helped out on defense as well, with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Edmonson County finished with a 4-4 record.
Crittenden County 42, Russellville 13
Host Crittenden County claimed a 42-13 decision over Russellville in Friday’s Class A state playoff second-round game.
Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries was 15 of 38 passing for 244 yards, including touchdown strikes of 62 yards to Jaquis Todd and 23 yards to Jackson Hampton.
Todd finished with eight catches for 200 yards. Jovari Gamble had 46 rushing yards to lead the Panthers, who finished with a 5-4 record.
