Not often is a team ranked second in its class the underdog entering a game, but the Glasgow football team will be Friday night.
The Scotties, ranked second in the state in Class 3A, are embracing that role as they get set to take on South Warren, the No. 4 team in Class 5A, Friday at Hank Royse Stadium.
“We understand we’re the underdog in the game, but we feel like we’ve played solid football all year long. We’re going to go out and play and see how it all plays out during the game,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “ … Our kids understand where we stand as far as school sizes and classifications and all that, and our kids understand that South Warren’s a really good football program. They don’t have a 20-game winning streak and a trophy case full of a couple state championships for no reason. We’re smart enough to know they’re a solid football team.”
The Scotties have dominated opponents on the way to a 5-0 start to the season, putting up an average of 48 points per game. The average is the highest in Class 3A and the eighth highest in the state.
Quarterback Tanner Abernathy and running back Nick Mitchell have led a balanced attack – 941 rushing yards and 1,043 passing yards – so far this season. Abernathy has thrown for 830 yards and nine touchdowns on 48-of-73 passing, while Mitchell has rushed for 590 yards and 14 touchdowns on 64 attempts. Abernathy has spread the wealth, with four receivers recording double-digit receptions and over 100 yards.
“I’ve really been impressed with their program over the years. They just seem like they’re solid every year and they always have two or three guys that can just flat play over there,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “From the looks of it, it doesn’t look like it’s any different this year.”
South Warren has allowed an average of only 12.4 points per game in its five games. Most of the points allowed have come in the first half, before the defense shuts its opponents down. Of the 62 points South Warren has allowed this season, 42 have been in the first half. Fourteen came in the second half against Warren Central with the game well in hand and six came in the fourth quarter in a season-opening win against Butler in the Rafferty’s Bowl.
“We’re going to have to do a lot of things well. We’re going to have to take care of the football, we’ve got to find a way to get some points on their defense that’s really solid – I mean, really, really good,” Garmon said. “Their offense does things that hurt you, they give you a lot of different sets. You’ve got to be on your game just to get lined up against them. It’s a chore and they do a really good job.
“Our kids understand it’s going to be a challenge, but sometimes in life you’ve got to get challenged and you’ve got to see where you stand and not always do you like what you find out, but we know there’s a couple teams we’ve got to beat in 3A to get where we need to go and I don’t know if any of those teams are as good as South Warren.”
The Spartans offense is putting up 39.8 points per game, the fifth-best average in Class 5A. South Warren will be without quarterback Caden Veltkamp on Friday after he suffered a wrist injury in last week’s 22-8 win at Central. The sophomore threw for 927 yards and 15 touchdowns on 63-of-95 passing through five games and picked up an offer from Western Kentucky University after Week 2.
Sophomore Mason Willingham, who has played primarily at receiver this season, will replace Veltkamp. Willingham played quarterback through middle school, according to Smith, before moving to receiver.
“He has done it before, it’s just been a while. He throws a nice ball, but he is definitely more of an athletic type of quarterback. He adds the options of legs when he’s back there, so that changes some things,” Smith said. “We haven’t done some of those things since Ryder Litten played here – the last time we had a quarterback of that nature. We’re going to keep things relatively the same, but we’ve also got some different elements and things like that we can bring to our offense with a guy that can run it.”
Kobe Martin has led South Warren’s ground attack with 446 yards and six touchdowns on 80 attempts. The Spartans will be up against a defense that’s allowed only 6.8 points per game this season, the fewest in Class 3A.
It’s the first meeting between the two programs and the final game before South Warren enters Class 5A, District 2 play next week against Bowling Green. Glasgow beat Hart County in its Class 3A, District 2 opener last week and will return to district play at Adair County next week.
Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
