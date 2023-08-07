Glasgow faces off with Daviess County in preseason scrimmage
Buy Now

Glasgow senior Rico Crowder (1) is tackled as he runs the ball in the Scotties’ home scrimmage game against Daviess County on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

GLASGOW – A tough season – by Glasgow’s high standards, anyway – has been plenty of motivation for the Scotties in the preseason.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.