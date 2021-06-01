Glasgow senior Cole Stephens went 4-for-4 at the plate with a run batted in to spark the host Scotties to an 8-7 win over Barren County in the District 15 Baseball Tournament championship game Monday.
Cole Bunch drove in three runs, Jackson Poland was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Hunter Scott was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, and Ashton Cerwinske was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tyler Lane and Camron Hayden added an RBI each in the win.
Lane pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing seven runs (four earned) while striking out five batters.
Glasgow (18-14) will host District 13 runner-up Logan County in Saturday's Region 4 tournament quarterfinals.
Barren County (21-10) will visit District 16 champion Russell County for a regional quarterfinal game Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Logan County 2
Dawson Owens homered and drove in a pair of runs to boost Franklin-Simpson to a 4-2 win over Logan County in the District 13 tournament championship game Monday at Russellville High School.
Dalton Fiveash was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles at the plate. On the mound, Fiveash tossed a complete game. He allowed two runs off three hits and a walk and struck out 11 to earn the win.
Also for the Wildcats, Ben Banton was 2-for-3, Luke Richardson tallied a double and an RBI, and Padon Vaughn drove in a run.
Macon Barrow was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Logan County.
Franklin-Simpson (20-13) will host District 14 runner-up Warren East in the Region 4 quarterfinals Saturday.
Logan County (19-14) will visit District 15 champion Glasgow for a regional quarterfinal game Saturday.
Edmonson County 4, Grayson County 2
Gavin Minyard homered and drove in a pair of runs as Edmonson County outlasted Grayson County 4-2 in eight innings Monday in a District 12 tournament semifinal game at Butler County High School.
Isaiah Johnson was 2-for-4, and Daren Alexander and Hunter Wilson each drove in a run for the Wildcats in the win.
Gavin Rose earned the win in relief of Chaz Wilson, who worked the first 6 1/3 innnings and allowed one run while striking out 11 in a no-decision. Hunter Wilson finished out the win with a scoreless inning of relief for the save.
Edmonson County (16-14) was set to face Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 13 championship Tuesday at Butler County.