There was no letdown for the Glasgow boys’ basketball team, which used a consistent effort to down Foundation Christian Academy 78-30 in the opening round of the All ‘A’ Region 4 Tournament on Monday at Foundation Christian Academy.
Glasgow (6-10) used a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort to roll past the Falcons and advance to Thursday’s semifinal round at Monroe County.
“Our biggest thing was not playing down to the level of our competition,” Glasgow coach William Buford said. “We’ve done that a couple of times. We’ve played down and then we turn around and play up. We are an up and down team right now. I am trying to find a medium where they stay level and are giving the same effort all the time – every play, every situation.”
Glasgow forced 26 turnovers in the first half, leading to plenty of transition buckets. A 19-0 run gave the Scotties a 23-4 lead late in the first quarter and the margin grew to 49-12 by halftime. FCA (4-8) was 4-for-9 in the first half but struggled at times to get the ball into the frontcourt.
“I just tried to put our guys in a situation that is going to best suit them,” Buford said. “The effort is huge for us. They are going to break the press sometimes but we want the effort, hustling and diving on the floor. That is something we chart – getting on the floor. I think we got on the floor five or six times in the first half, which is big.”
With a running clock the entire second half, Buford played his starters for a few minutes in the third quarter before allowing his reserves to play the rest of the way. The Scotties outscored Foundation Christian Academy 29-18 in the second half.
Glasgow had 11 players in the scoring column, led by 12 points from Jerrick Martin. Josiah Driver added 11 points for the Scotties, who shot 51.6% from the field and outrebounded Foundation Christian Academy 31-22.
“That’s a really good team and we are learning painfully,” FCA coach David Muckle said. “For us right now, we can’t create what we see when we see a team like (Glasgow). We can’t create that with the people we have right now. It makes it hard on us.
“I felt like in spots we showed some good things. It was just very spotty compared to what they did. We are better than we played and we did show some things in spots. I am glad we had a good little run there the last bit. That helps a little bit, but it still stings.”
Logan Nix led FCA with 11 points, while Harold Jernigan was named to the all-tournament team.
Monday was just the third meeting against a Region 4 school this season for Foundation Christian Academy – playing in the All ‘A’ for the second time in school history. While Monday was a step forward from last year’s 69-17 loss to Todd County Central in the All ‘A,’ Muckle said there is still plenty of work left for his team in its third season of KHSAA competition.
“Even when we are overmatched, we have to find a way to be a little more competitive than we have been,” Muckle said. “It is a small step. I hope this will help us.”
Buford was complimentary of the Falcons, saying he could see the team is headed in the right direction.
“It’s a great coaching staff and the offense they run is really, really good,” Buford said. “I’m not taking anything away from them. In the next few years, when they get a few more players, they are going to be a problem. They are new and growing into it.”
GHS 28 21 10 19 – 78
FCAHS 6 6 6 12 – 30
GHS – Martin 12, Jo. Driver 11, Pippen 9, Je. Driver 9, Walbert 8, Crowder 8, Poore 7, Clark 4, Garmon 4, Minton 4, Gaunce 2.
FCA – Nix 11, Jernigan 7, Moore 6, Cummins 4, Stewart 2.