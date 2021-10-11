Glasgow outlasted Russellville in a penalty-kick shootout, winning 4-3 (4-3 in PKs) in Sunday's opening round of the Region 4 Boys' Soccer Tournament at South Warren High School.
After Seth Medford's goal put the Scotties up 4-3 in PKs, the Panthers missed on their final attempt in the fifth round.
In regulation, Glasgow's Andres Ramirez and Jackson Bower each had a goal and an assist, Grant Gatlin had a goal and Bradford Mahung added an assist.
Scotties goalkeeper Quentin Grieshop finished with seven saves. Glasgow (13-7-1) moves on to face South Warren – a 10-0 winner over Russell County – in Wednesday's semifinals.
Avery Flener had two goals and an assist, Dustin Brown finished with a goal and an assist, and Akshar Patel tallied an assist for Russellville (16-7-1). Panthers goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker finished with 12 saves.
Girls' soccer
Bowling Green 10, Monroe County 0
Maggie Morris claimed a hat trick with five goals and an assist to lead Bowling Green to a 10-0 win over Monroe County in Sunday's opening round of the Region 4 Girls' Soccer Tournament at Bowling Green Junior High.
Teegan Correa added two goals, Reese Lowery had a goal and an assist, Caroline Derryberry and Julia Hightower each had a goal, and Kaidence Dunagan, Emma Bridges and Devon Burr each contributed an assist in the win.
Lady Purples goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson recorded the shutout.
Bowling Green (14-4-2) will next face Logan County in Tuesday's regional semifinals at Bowling Green Junior High.
Logan County 10, Glasgow 0
Kaidyn Costello notched a hat trick with four goals and an assist to boost Logan County to a 10-0 win over Glasgow in Sunday's opening round of the Region 4 tournament at Bowling Green Junior High.
Elizabeth Phelps tallied two goals, Addie Corder and Guilia Sperandio each had a goal and an assist, Linnea Pitts and Campbell Hamilton scored one goal apiece, and Carli Jo Bruner picked up an assist for the Lady Cougars.
Goalkeeper Brady Alsup tallied three saves to earn the shutout for Logan County (15-3-1), which faces Bowling Green in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Bowling Green Junior High.