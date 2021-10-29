GLASGOW -- After rolling through most of the regular season with comfortable margins of victory, Glasgow needed a test before the state playoffs open next week.
Franklin-Simpson was more than willing to oblige on Friday night, pushing the host Scotties in an intense matchup that felt like a playoff game before Glasgow rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out a 21-14 win that extended the team's winning streak to nine straight games.
"I thought our team played well," Scotties coach Jeff Garmon said. "I thought we panicked there a little bit and our kids showed some emotion, and when I say that not in a positive way. I hope that they learned a lesson tonight that you've got to keep your head screwed on right and you can't give up."
Trailing 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Glasgow (9-1) got a big play on defense when Andrew Phillips came up with an interception and returned it 13 yards to give the Scotties the ball at their own 47-yard line.
A run-heavy, nine-play drive ended with with Keiran Stockton's 5-yard touchdown run. The Scotties elected to try for a two-point conversion run to try for the lead, but Franklin-Simpson's Jesse Punzalan tracked down Glasgow quarterback Easton Jesse on a keeper and stuffed him for a loss to keep the Wildcats out front 14-13 with 4:35 left.
"I knew we were going to get the ball back with about three and a half, four minutes to go -- we had three timeouts, that's why I went ahead and went for two," Garmon said. "I knew we had three timeouts in our pocket, so we were going to be able to stop the clock and get the ball back."
Glasgow's defense did its job, forcing Franklin-Simpson (4-6) into a three-and-out series and force a punt, which Phillips returned 15 yards before late-hit penalty on the Wildcats tacked on 15 more to give the Scotties the ball at Franklin's 36.
A 17-yard pass completion from Jessie to Phillips sparked the six-play drive capped by Stockton's 2-yard touchdown run -- his third of the night. The Scotties tried for two again, and this time John Carter Myers carried it in to set the final margin with 18 seconds to play.
The Wildcats got off two plays on their final possession, an incomplete pass followed by Stockton's sack of Franklin-Simpson quarterback Luke Richardson that sealed it.
Stockton finished with a game-high 131 rushing yards and three TDs, and Phillips added 57 rushing yards and had three catches for 38 yards.
"With five senior starters out, it's tough to win ballgames," said Stockton, referring to injured teammates Hunter Scott, Jay Long, Jayden Weyrauch, Javon Clark and Asa Jones. "But I just wanted to come out here and do it for all my seniors -- it's senior night and we pulled out a big win."
Glasgow opened the scoring with Stockton's 1-yard touchdown run on the team's opening drive, but the Scotties stalled from there.
The Wildcats answered the Scotties' score with nine-play, 76-yard drive finished by an 11-yard touchdown run by Landon Graves to tie the game with 1:41 left in the first quarter.
The Scotties missed out on consecutive prime scoring opportunities in the second quarter. After reaching the Wildcats' 13, Glasgow's drive stalled on an incomplete fourth-down pass. Franklin-Simpson failed to move the ball on the ensuing possession, and Glasgow's Mason Arms blocked a punt to give his team the ball at Franklin's 16 with just under a minute in the half.
The Scotties again sputtered, settling for a 30-yard field-goal attempt that fell short to enter halftime tied at 7-all.
The Wildcats held Glasgow on the opening drive of the second half, then took the lead with with a time-consuming, 68-yard march down the field. Omar Harrison finished off the scoring drive with a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to put his team up 14-7 with 3:48 left in the third.
Harrison finished with a team-high 59 rushing yards, while Jayden Wells added 51 rushing yards and Graves had 39. The Wildcats managed just 159 yards of total offense, with 143 coming on the ground.
"It was a great high school football game," Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. "We just failed to move the ball offensively when we needed to. I think defense played great, probably the best defensive game we've played all year against a very, very good opponent."
Glasgow will host Hart County in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 5. The Wildcats will also be at home with a matchup against Warren East in the Class 4A playoffs.
FSHS 7 0 7 0 -- 14
GHS 7 0 0 14 -- 21
First quarter
GHS -- Keiran Stockton 1 run (Luke Allen kick), 6:33
FSHS -- Landon Graves 11 run (Griff Banton kick), 1:41
Third quarter
FSHS -- Omar Harrison 25 run (Banton kick), 3:48
Fourth quarter
GHS -- Stockton 5 run (run failed), 4:35
GHS -- Stockton 2 run (John Carter Myers run), 0:18