GLASGOW -- The Glasgow Scotties are regional champions for the first time in four years. They are Class 3A regional champs for the first time in school history.
It didn’t come easy.
Glasgow rallied from a 28-6 first-quarter deficit at Hank Royse Stadium to beat previously undefeated Bardstown, 48-42. They accomplished the comeback by riding Keiran Stockton for 213 yards and four total touchdowns. Also, Javon Clark caught two touchdown passes, including one with no time left on the clock in the first half.
“When we scored right before half, we knew we had it,” said Scotties quarterback John Carter Myers, who threw the 16-yard TD pass to Clark as the buzzer blared.
That score cut Bardstown’s lead to 28-24.
“But we couldn’t stop there. We knew we had to keep going,” he said.
That the Scotties did.
Glasgow took its first lead of the game with 4:12 left in the third quarter. Stockton ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run. He added the two-point conversion on a run to give his team a 32-28 edge.
The Scotties did not trail again.
Myers recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. He threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Clark two minutes later. Stockton punched in another two-point conversion run. Glasgow led 40-28 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Stockton said when his team was down by 22, he thought, “We’ve got to weather the storm. We have to stick together and keep playing football."
“It ended up working out,” he added as he gestured toward the scoreboard after the game.
“We just had to settle in and (play) our game,” Myers said.
Bardstown answered on the ensuing possession with a 36-yard touchdown run by TJ Greenwell. Kadence Walls added the extra-point kick and Glasgow led 40-35 with 1:56 to play in the third period.
The teams exchanged punts on the next two possessions before the Scotties put together an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Easton Jessie capped it with a 4-yard scoring strike to Stockton.
Myers ran in the two-point conversion to push Glasgow ahead 48-35 with 6:40 left in the game.
Bardstown posted its final touchdown with 3:26 to go. The made PAT cut the lead to 48-42.
Glasgow recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Scotties picked up one first down with a penalty on Bardstown, then Stockton iced the game with a 10-yard run on third-and-2. The run put him over 200 yards rushing for the first time in his career.
Myers finished 5-for-8 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Jessie completed 2-of-4 passes for 30 yards and TD. Clark caught four passes for 73 yards and two scores.
Stockton carried the ball 29 times for 213 yards and had three rushing touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.
Glasgow will host Paducah Tilghman next Friday at 7 p.m. Paducah upset Christian Academy of Louisville, 34-27.
BHS 28 0 7 7 — 42
GHS 6 18 16 8 — 48
First quarter
B — TJ Greenwell 55 run (Kadence Wells kick), 11:48
G — Keiran Stockton 12 run (kick fail), 10:28
B — Brady Clark 10 run (Wells kick), 6:58
B — Tyleeq Williams 1 run (Wells kick), 4:36
B — Shannon Tonge pass from Clark (Wells kick), 1:01
Second quarter
G — Andrew Phillips 13 run (2-point fail), 10:47
G — Stockton 7 run (2-point fail), 4:12
G — Javon Clark 16 pass from John Carter Myers (2-point fail), 0:00
Third quarter
G — Stockton 29 run (Stockton 2-point run), 4:12
G — Clark 37 pass from Myers (Stockton 2-point run), 2:11
B — Greenwell 36 run (Wells kick), 2:05
Fourth quarter
G — Stockton 4 pass from Easton Jessie (Myers 2-point run), 6:40
B — Greenwell 9 pass from Clark (Wells kick), 3:26