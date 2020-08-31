GLASGOW – There are real graduation losses for Glasgow’s football team to contend with this season.
Standout starting quarterback Tanner Abernathy, leading rusher and all-around threat Nick Mitchell, two-way star lineman Chase Jones – all gone from last season’s 10-2 squad.
It’s enough to make a diehard Scotties fan wince, but Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon isn’t putting on a brave face – rather, he grins at the prospect of seeing the next crop of stars emerge this season.
“I feel like we got some kids that got some experience playing,” Garmon said. “Take, for instance, John Carter (Myers) – he might not have gotten to play quarterback a whole lot last year, but he did get to come in. He played in the regional championship game, the whole second half after Tanner got hurt.
“What we’ve had to do is we’ve moved some kids around and they’re playing some different positions.”
Myers gets a crack at the full-time starting quarterback job, and he should be well protected this season with four returning starters in front on the offensive line.
“That’s a good start right there,” Garmon said. “And here right now, our skilled kids are as good as we’ve had. We’ve got some speed – we’re fast – and we like what we’re able to do.”
Jones, now at Western Kentucky as a preferred walk-on, is the one missing piece from that unit that plowed the way for Mitchell’s 1,000-yard rushing season last year.
“I think our offensive line will be a strongpoint of the team this year,” Scotties senior tackle Tad Shelton said. “We have a lot of experience returning and we got a lot stronger in the weight room this year.”
Garmon is excited to move Hunter Scott, last year’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 746 yards and 14 touchdowns, into a full-time role as a running back. Garmon sees Scott, a junior who added 208 rushing yards last year, as a dangerous two-way threat.
JaMarion Long, Jamari Mack and Andrew Phillips all return at wideout after each tallied double-digit receptions last season.
Losing Jones and Darian Johnson, a pair of accomplished run-stoppers, to graduation is a loss for the Scotties’ defensive line.
Glasgow does return both starting linebackers in Mason Bragg (tied for a team-high 66 tackles) and Jayden Weyrauch.
Bragg said the defense will be ready to pick up any slack necessary for Glasgow’s season opener Sept. 11 against visiting Allen County-Scottsville.
“We’ve got it,” Bragg said. “Our offense will do their part, and the defense will do ours.”
Myers was an important part of the Scotties’ secondary last season, tallying a team-high five interceptions. Garmon expects Myers to continue that role even as he moves into the starting quarterback slot, although he may need to take a few breathers.
The same could be said of all the Scotties, who have had to adjust to the compressed time frame brought on by the delayed season start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the biggest concern of mine – are we physically ready to do what we need to do with the shortened amount of time that we’ve had to get this thing ready?” Garmon said.
Under Garmon, the Scotties have been an unusual Class 3A program in the amount of depth they’ve built by limiting two-way players. That could be crucial, especially in the early going as teams round into playing shape. The Scotties might have another unplanned advantage at the end of the season – unable to secure a ninth game, Glasgow will have an off week to rest and recuperate before the playoffs.
“We returned about six kids on each side of the ball, and we’re excited about it,” Garmon said. “That’s an advantage that we have is that we play a lot of kids. You don’t feel like it’s a whole new team out there. A lot of these guys have played. And this senior class, they’ve been around now for three 10-win seasons. They know what it looks like to have a good, successful program.”
Glasgow senior Jayden Wood, who will start on the offensive line, is glad to have a senior season, albeit a weird one.
{span}”It’s been different,” Wood said. “Having our senior season, having to go through this – it’s not how it’s supposed to be. I wish we had more people out there in the stands, but we’ve just got to do what we can do to play.”{/span}
Glasgow 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 18 – at Hart County
Sept. 25 – at South Warren
Oct. 2 – Adair County
Oct. 9 – at Greenwood
Oct. 16 – at Taylor County
Oct. 23 – Casey County
Oct. 30 – at Franklin-Simpson{&end}
