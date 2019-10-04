Visiting Glasgow rolled to a 50-22 victory over district rival Adair County on Friday night.
Scotties quarterback Tanner Abernathy was 15-of-19 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Scott was the prime target, catching five passes for 125 yards and four TDs.
Nick Mitchell led Glasgow’s ground attack with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Mason Bragg led the Scotties defense with nine tackles, a sack and an interception.
Glasgow (6-1) is back in action Oct. 18 at home against Taylor County.
Franklin-Simpson 35, Russell County 21
Tedric Partinger and Malik Carter each ran for two touchdowns as visiting Franklin-Simpson earned a 35-21 win over district rival Russell County on Friday.
Leandre Stutzman led the Wildcats with 108 rushing yards. Omar Harrison added 64 rushing yards and a score, Partinger had 63 rushing yards and Carter finished with 48 as Franklin-Simpson (3-4) ran for a combined 334 yards.
The Wildcats are back in action Oct. 18 at home against Warren Central.
FS 14 7 7 7 – 35
RC 0 7 14 0 – 21
First Quarter
FS – Tedric Partinger 15 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 9:16
FS – Partinger 26 run (Hollingsworth kick), 2:22
Second Quarter
RC – Dylan Bland 20 run (Diego Gonzalez kick), 11:08
FS – Malik Carter 13 run (Hollingsworth kick), 8:38
Third Quarter
RC – Bland 6 run (kick failed), 9:04
FS – Omar Harrison 36 run (Hollingsworth kick), 7:31
RC – C.J. Vonfumetti 5 run (Collin Darnell pass from Gavin Gossage), 3:33
Fourth Quarter
FS – Carter 8 run (Hollingsworth kick), 7:43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.