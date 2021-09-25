The Glasgow football team made a little history on Friday, beating Greenwood at Greenwood High School.
Glasgow (5-1) got off to a quick start and ran for nearly 300 yards to earn the first win in school history over Greenwood.
“We’ve never beaten them,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “That’s a 5A high school and we’ve never beaten them. Our kids were ready to play. I’m proud of our team. That was a good win, a big win for us against an undefeated football team.”
Playing without starting quarterback James Salchli, Greenwood’s offense got off to a slow start and Glasgow was able to take advantage -- building a comfortable halftime lead.
The Scotties only needed four plays to take the lead, scoring on a 24-yard run from JaMarion Long. Glasgow added to its lead, with a blocked punt setting up a touchdown run by Keiran Stockton that made the score 14-0 less than five minutes in.
Greenwood (5-1) got on the board late in the first half, pinning Glasgow inside the 1-yard line before getting a safety, but Glasgow answered with a John Carter Myers keeper to push the advantage to 21-2.
The Gators got some momentum right before halftime with a goal-line stand as time expired and the offense responded with a lengthy drive to open the second half -- capped by Jaylen Brock’s touchdown run that made the score 21-8.
Greenwood tried to keep it going, recovering an onside kick and getting inside the Glasgow 10 before turning it over on downs.
“We had two holding penalties to get us out of system,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We’re just not equipped for that, especially the situation we are in. I thought we could get back into it and we came close to doing it.”
On the first play from scrimmage following the turnover on downs, Long busted through the line for a 94-yard touchdown run to give Glasgow a three-touchdown advantage again.
“I got the ball, broke a tackle, and I just saw grass,” Long said. “It was really big.”
Greenwood got a touchdown run from Lofton Howard on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Stockton’s second touchdown of the night sealed the game for the Scotties.
“I told our guys at halftime, ‘There is going to be something go wrong in the second half. It’s how we respond and how we stay together,’” Garmon said. “I thought our kids did a good job of doing that.”
Long finished with 136 yards on five carries, while Hunter Scott added 86 yards rushing.
Myers was 4-for-4 passing for 98 yards and added 16 yards on the ground.
“We have been practicing all week and we wanted to beat this team,” Long said. “It’s a big W for us. It meant something to us in our hearts. We believed we could go out and get the win and we did.”
Greenwood finished with 268 total yards.
Marquese Trussell led the way with 65 yards receiving and 22 yards rushing.
“They got it rolling pretty early,” William Howard said. “I thought the second half we made some adjustments and did some good things. The kids kept battling, they kept fighting. We got back in there and they made a big play. Hat's off to them. They’ve got a great ball club.”
Greenwood will open district play next week, hosting Christian County at 7 p.m. on Friday. Glasgow will play at Adair County at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Glas 14 7 8 8 - 37
Green 2 0 6 8 - 16
First quarter
Glas - JaMarion Long 24 run (Luke Allen kick), 10:28
Glas - Keiran Stockton 4 run (Allen kick), 7:49
Green - Safety, 0:51
Second quarter
Glas - John Carter Myers 5 run (Allen kick), 2:56
Third quarter
Green - Jaylen Brock 2 run (kick failed), 7:11
Glas - Long 94 run (Myers run), 3:07
Fourth quarter
Green - Lofton Howard 1 run (Adam Vincent pass from Howard), 11:57
Glas - Stockton 10 run (Hunter Scott pass from Myers), 2:58