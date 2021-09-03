GLASGOW -- Glasgow showed a knack for running the ball -- in a big way -- in last week's road victory over Russellville.
The Scotties ran for 441 yards in that victory while attempting only seven passes and gaining 41 yards in the passing game.
On Friday against visiting Monroe County, Glasgow senior quarterback John Carter Myers and company proved that these are no one-trick Scotties. Myers threw for three touchdowns and fellow Glasgow QB Easton Jessie fired another as the two combined to put up an eye-popping stat line of 9-of-10 passing for 212 yards as the Scotties rolled to a 49-8 victory.
"Teams know we can run the ball and we were just trying to get our respect on the passing end," Myers said. "We came out guns blazing, you know, to see what we could do."
Glasgow (2-1) could do plenty, as the Scotties scored on every offensive possession and forced a running clock late in the second quarter that proved the only thing able to slow down the hosts.
Monroe County (0-3) was already down 14-0 when an injury to starting quarterback John Harlin further depleted an offense already missing several injured starters. Harlin was knocked out of the game one a helmet-to-helmet collision on a kickoff return that resulted in a Glasgow personal foul penalty. Harlin walked off the field but did not return and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
After holding the Falcons to a three-and-out possession to start the game, the Scotties needed just one play to get on the scoreboard when Myers connected with Andrew Phillips on a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Myers struck again on Glasgow's next possession, hitting Hunter Scott for a 19-yard touchdown strike to put his team up 14-0 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.
The Scotties had to move 87 yards on their next drive and did it in eight plays as Myers connected with Corbin Wells on a 37-yard pass, then found Wells again for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
"We want to be able to do some different things," Scotties coach Jeff Garmon said. "We felt like they were going to stack the box and try to stop the run, so we felt like some passing was going to be there. We came out early, had some success with it and just kind of kept going with it."
Jessie notched his touchdown pass on Glasgow's ensuing possession, hitting Scott for a 41-yard scoring strike that put his team ahead 28-0 with 7:53 left in the half.
That was the last pass the Scotties attempted, but the offense kept right on rolling. After another forced punt after Scott's score, Glasgow finished off a five-play, 70-yard drive with Keiran Stockton's 18-yard touchdown run. JaMarion Long's successful two-point conversion run got the running clock started with 2:16 left in the second half as the Scotties pushed ahead 36-0.
Four plays into the second half, Glasgow added another score on Gavin Neal's 23-yard touchdown run.
The Falcons finally answered back on their next possession, as Jordan Page finished off a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Peyton Knudsen added a conversion run to make it 42-8 early in the fourth.
The Scotties got the ball one more time, and scored once more as Brady Geary finished off the run-only drive with an 11-yard touchdown.
"I thought the offense played really well," Garmon said. "I thought the offensive line protected our quarterbacks for the most part and I thought we were able to get the ball out in space to some of our receivers and you were able to see some of our athleticism as the game wore on."
Myers was 7-for-7 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while Jessie went 2-for-3 passing for 60 yards and a score. Scott had three catches for 62 yards and two TDs, Phillips added two catches for 74 yards and a score and Wells had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Stockton led a slew of Glasgow running backs with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Scotties piled up 453 yards on offense -- 241 rushing and 212 passing.
Knudsen led Monroe County with 62 rushing yards. The Falcons totaled just 120 yards of total offense.
Glasgow is back in action Thursday night at Allen County-Scottsville.
MCHS 0 0 0 8 -- 8
GHS 14 22 6 7 -- 49
First quarter
GHS -- Andrew Phillips 42 pass from John Carter Myers (Luke Allen kick), 9:28
GHS -- Hunter Scott 19 pass from Myers (Allen kick), 5:11
Second quarter
GHS -- Corbin Wells 15 pass from Myers (Allen kick), 10:39
GHS -- Scott 41 pass from Easton Jessie (Allen kick), 7:53
GHS -- Keiran Stockton 18 run (JaMarion Long run), 2:16
Third quarter
GHS -- Gavin Neal 23 run (kick failed), 8:22
Fourth quarter
MCHS -- Jordan Page 3 run (Peyton Knudsen run), 11:42
GHS -- Brady Geary 11 run (Allen kick), 4:16