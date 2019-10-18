GLASGOW – For a kicker, it’s a dream scenario.
With the game tied and just under seven seconds showing on the clock Friday night, Glasgow senior Alex Elizalde had the opportunity to win it with one kick at Hank Royse Stadium, avoiding overtime and boosting the Scotties to 3-0 in district play in one fell swoop.
If Elizalde felt the weight of that burden, he didn’t show it as he connected on a 19-yard field goal that gave Glasgow a 31-28 win over Taylor County.
“It was just a normal field goal that I practice all the time,” Elizalde said. “I practice them every day. Every day I go out there and practice them, so I just kept that in my mind. I just told myself, ‘It’s just like practice, it’s just like practice.’ I tuned out everybody that was there. Then I just followed through and it went in.”
Taylor County (6-2) rallied in the final minute to nearly force overtime. Down 28-20 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals got the ball back on their own 1-yard line thanks to a Carson Watson interception. In nine plays, Taylor County had the ball past midfield. Then on first down, the Cardinals broke out a halfback-option that caught the Scotties flat-footed as Gabe Burress connected with a wide-open Conner Roney for the touchdown.
Taylor still needed a two-point conversion and got it thanks to a spinning second-effort lunge by running back Wes Oliver (game-high 148 rushing yards) that tied the game at 28 with 45 seconds to play.
Glasgow (7-1) recovered a short kickoff on its own 49 following that score. After two incompletions, the Scotties got moving with a 17-yard run by Nick Mitchell. Then, Glasgow quarterback Tanner Abernathy avoided a heavy rush and spotted Kynarious Flynt downfield for a 32-yard completion down to the Cardinals’ 2-yard line.
That set up Elizalde for the game-winner.
“I tip my hat to Taylor County,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “They’ve got a really fine team and the running back (Oliver), he’s something special. We just hung in there and made some plays tonight.”
No one made more plays for the Scotties than Abernathy, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Abernathy did throw two interceptions and took plenty of hits from the Cardinals’ active pass rush, but in the end, the senior put together the game-winning drive.
“After Nick (Mitchell) had that season last year 2,000 yards (rushing), I think a lot of people have focused on shutting our run game down. But I think we’ve done a good job all year picking it up in the passing game.”
The Scotties opened the scoring in the first quarter when Abernathy found Flynt (five catches for 73 yards) on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
The Cardinals answered on their opening drive as Oliver capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Taylor opted to try a two-point conversion run and came up short to trail 7-6.
Glasgow struck again with another big pass play as Abernathy hit JaMarion Long (three catches, 106 yards) on a 58-yard scoring strike.
Oliver immediately answered as he burst loose on a 66-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.
The Scotties stretched their lead to 21-13 midway through the second quarter when Mitchell turned a short pass from Abernathy into a 45-yard touchdown.
Watson’s first interception of Abernathy gave his team prime field position late in the second quarter at the Glasgow 24, and two plays later Burress hauled in a 12-yard pass from quarterback Ethan Coghill as the Cardinals got back within a point at 21-20 heading into the break.
Mitchell’s 13-yard touchdown run pushed the Scotties back up eight with 4:15 left in the third quarter, which held until Oliver’s final touchdown in the last minute.
“I thought we had them stopped on that two-point conversion,” Garmon said. “We had him, then it just kind of got turned and it rolled him into the end zone. I thought we just had a lot of guys play really well tonight, like we have all year long that stepped up and made plays.”
Glasgow is back in action Oct. 25 at Casey County.
Taylor County 13 7 0 8 – 28
Glasgow 14 7 7 3 – 31
First Quarter
G – Kynarious Flynt 34 pass from Tanner Abernathy (Alex Elizalde kick), 9:34
TC – Wes Oliver 1 run (run failed), 4:44
G – JaMarion Long 58 pass from Abernathy (Elizalde kick), 3:02
TC – W. Oliver 66 run (Daniel Vazquez kick), 2:45
Second Quarter
G – Nick Mitchell 45 pass from Abernathy (Elizalde kick), 3:49
TC – Gabe Burress 12 pass from Ethan Coghill (Vazquez kick), 0:02
Third Quarter
G – Mitchell 13 run (Elizalde kick), 4:15
Fourth Quarter
TC – Conner Roney 47 pass from Burress (W. Oliver run), 0:45
G – Elizalde 19 field goal, 0:02{&end}
