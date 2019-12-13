Glasgow snapped a three-game skid with a 51-49 victory at Russell County on Friday.
Nik Sorrell led Glasgow (2-3) with 13 points, Bowan Haney had 12, Robert Kingery had 11 and Jaden Franklin had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow is scheduled to travel to Warren Central on Monday.
Butler County 83, Trinity (Whitesville) 66
The Bears improved to 3-0 with an 83-66 win over Whitesville Trinity on Friday.
Parker Rice led Butler County with 17 points, Hayden Hodge had 15, Leevi McMillin had 14 and Solomon Flener had 11.
The Bears are scheduled to travel to Apollo on Monday.
Grayson County 50, Edmonson County 48
Nolan Shartzer hit a turnaround shot in the paint as time expired to give Grayson County a 50-48 victory over Edmonson County on Friday.
The Wildcats (1-3) led 39-37 at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 13-9 by the Cougars (3-2) in the fourth.
Edmonson County will play Monroe County at 3 p.m. Saturday at Barren County in the Barren Hoops Classic.
Girls
Russell County 51, Glasgow 46
The Lady Scotties dropped their second straight game with a 51-46 loss at Russell County on Friday.
Ashanti Gore led Glasgow (2-2) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Anzley Adwell had 14 points and eight rebounds and Kayla Bradley had seven points and six blocks.
Russellville 48, West Creek (Tenn.) 16
The Lady Panthers picked up their third straight win Friday at West Creek (Tenn.) on Friday.
Amiyah Collier and Anastasia Dowlen each had 19 points for Russellville (4-1). Dowlen added 12 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Fort Campbell on Thursday.
