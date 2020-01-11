The Scotties bounced back from a loss at South Warren on Friday to beat Todd County Central 56-37 on Saturday.
Glasgow (9-8) outscored the Rebels (2-13) 16-2 in the second quarter to pull ahead after trailing by three at the end of the first quarter.
Robert Kingery led the Scotties with 12 points, Nik Sorrell had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Bowen Haney had 10 points and Owen Riddle had eight points.
Glasgow will travel to Clinton County on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game and Todd County Central will host Metcalfe County the same day in the 4th Region All "A" Classic.
Bowling Green 68, Muhlenberg County 55
The Purples picked up their 10th straight win with a 68-55 victory at Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Isaiah Mason led Bowling Green (13-3) with 30 points. The Purples will host South Warren on Tuesday and the Mustangs (7-9) will host McLean County on Tuesday.
Girls
Glasgow 78, Todd County Central 26
The Lady Scotties picked up their fourth straight win by beating Todd County Central 78-26 on Saturday.
Glasgow (11-3) was led by a 17-point night from Nina McMurtrey. Dynasti Page had 16 points, Mia Cassady had 11, Ashanti Gore had nine and Anzley Adwell and Kayla Bradley had seven each.
Glasgow will face Clinton County on Monday in the 4th Region All "A" Classic at Cumberland County.
The loss is the 10th straight for the Lady Rebels (1-11), who will face Metcalfe County on Monday in the 4th Region All "A" Classic at Cumberland County.
