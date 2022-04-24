Glasgow's Jackson Poland went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to pace the host Scotties to a 9-2 baseball win over Owensboro Catholic in the Region 3/4 All 'A' sectionals on Saturday.
Easton Jessie was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Zachary Poore went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Camron Hayden drove in a pair of runs and Louis Darst added a double and an RBI.
Scotties starting pitcher Ashton Cerwinske went all seven innings for the complete-game win, allowing just two unearned runs. He struck out five batters.
Glasgow (12-8) is at South Warren on Monday.
Bowling Green 15, Green County 3
Bowling Green's Nathaniel Roof went 4-for-5 with four RBIs to boost the visiting Purples to a 15-3 win in six innings over Green County on Saturday.
Trent Warden added a 2-for-3 day with five RBIs in the win. Patrick Forbes was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Daniel Murphy had a triple and an RBI, Ben Davenport notched a double and an RBI, and Drew Isenberg and Spencer Newman added an RBI each for BG.
Purples starting pitcher Tate Hanks earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings. He struck out three.
Bowling Green (16-5) visits District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
Central Hardin 6, Warren East 3
Visiting Warren East dropped a 6-3 decision to Central Hardin on Saturday.
Chase Carver tallied a 2-for-3 day with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Raiders in the loss. Braylen Lee added an RBI.
Warren East (14-7) is at District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Logan County 17, Metcalfe County 5
Davin Yates went 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of RBIs to lead host Logan County to a 17-5 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Saturday.
Wyatt Blake was 2-for-2 with a double, Kade Wall went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Brady Hinton was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Caleb McCoy homered and drove in two runs. Also for the Cougars, Chance Sweeney, Dayman McLean and Harper Butler tallied two RBIs each, and Connor Binkley chipped in with an RBI.
Yates earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.
Logan County (10-8) visits District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.