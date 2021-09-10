Glasgow senior Hunter Scott scored three touchdowns in three different ways to help lead the visiting Scotties to a 42-13 football victory over Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday night.
Scott had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and added a 51-yard inteception return for a score. He finished with a game-high 118 rushing yards and totaled four catches for 48 yards.
Glasgow's Keiran Stockton had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown, and JaMarion Long added 46 rushing yards and a score.
Tony Hammon led the Scotties with five tackles.
For ACS (1-3), Julyen McPeak had 25 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jax Cooper tallied three catches for 25 yards and a TD, and quarterback Peyton Cope passed for 61 yards and a score.
Defensively for the Patriots, Will Moore and Karson Gens totaled 12 tackles each.
ACS is back in action Sept. 17 at Warren Central. Glasgow (3-1) hosts Hart County on Sept. 17.
Boys' soccer
Bowling Green 4, Warren Central 1
Shukurani Makiwa scored a pair of goals to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 4-1 win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Thursday.
Damir Beganovic tallied the lone goal for the Dragons.
Bowling Green (5-4 overall, 3-3 District 14) is back in action Saturday against visiting Male.
Warren Central (5-2, 3-2) visits Marshall County on Saturday.
Logan County 5, Butler County 4
Logan County's Andrew Katz finished with a hat trick after scoring three goals, including the game-winner, to lead the Cougars to a 5-4 win over visiting Butler County on Thursday.
Daniels Dawson added a goal and two assists, and Andrew Sweetsir also had a goal for the host Cougars.
Logan County (3-3) next hosts Todd County Central on Sept. 14.
Butler County (0-5) hosts Muhlenberg County on Sept. 13.
Russellville 11, Allen County-Scottsville 1
Avery Flener tallied four goals to lead host Russellville to an 11-1 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Dalton Gilbert added two goals and an assist, Dustin Brown had a goal and two assists, and Cameron Lewis tallied a goal and an assist in the win.
Also for the Panthers, Milo Brooks, Taylor Gwynette and Samuel Cruz each scored a goal, and Lazaro Lopez and Akshar Patel each finished with two assists.
Sammy Jines scored the Patriots' lone goal off an assist from Tony Verderime.
Russellville (7-2) next faces Todd County Central on Saturday in the Region 4 All 'A' Classic.
ACS (0-10) hosts Monroe County on Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Greenwood 9, White House 0
Kayelee Maners produced a hat trick with four goals to propel host Greenwood to a 9-0 win over White House (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Paige Hines added a goal and two assists, and Claire Allen had a goal and an assist in the win.
Also for the Lady Gators, Hannah Carter and Manon Kondracki each scored a goal, and Sidney Murrell, Anna Drexel, Ava Elliott and Hannah Boddeker each tallied an assist.
Goalkeeper MaKenna Pohlmann finished with three saves to record the shutout for Greenwood (7-4), which next visits Marshall County on Saturday.
Logan County 2, Warren East 0
Guilia Sperandio and Linnea Pitts each scored a goal to lift visiting Logan County to a 2-0 win over Warren East on Thursday.
Brianna Shelton added an assist for the Lady Cougars.
Goalkeeper Brady Alsup finished with two saves to record the shutout for Logan County (8-1-1), which is back in action Sept. 14 against visiting Todd County Central.
Warren East (3-5-1) hosts Marion County on Saturday.
Volleyball
ACS 3, Monroe County 0
Ana Walker tallied 15 kills and two blocks to pace visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-22) win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Thursday.
Chloe Cook added nine kills, 10 digs and three aces, Layla Carter had 16 assists and five kills, and Ava Kinslow tallied eight assists and six digs in the win.
ACS (12-8) was set to begin play in the Taylor County Throwdown on Friday.
Edmonson County 2, Glasgow 0
Kaylee Lindsey tallied five kills, two blocks and nine digs to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 2-0 (25-22, 25-16) win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Alyssa Doyle added nine digs and Madison Bullock had five assists, four digs and a pair of aces for the Lady Cats (4-9), who are back in action Saturday against Owensboro Catholic in the Region 3/4 All 'A' Classic at Trinity (Whitesville).
Glasgow (2-8) hosts Monroe County on Sept. 13.
Russellville 2, Foundation Christian Academy 0
Host Russellville claimed a 2-0 (25-23, 25-20) victory over Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
Reece Sims finished with 11 aces to lead FCA.
Russellville (1-12) next plays Sept. 13 at Warren Central.
Foundation Christian Academy will host Caverna on Sept. 16.