Host Warren Central erupted for five second-half goals to pull away for a 6-1 girls’ soccer win over Monroe County on Thursday.
Lady Dragons sophomore Itzel Falcon-Perez tallied a hat trick with three goals and junior Beatrice Malenga added two goals in the win.
Warren Central Emeli Murillo also had a goal off an assist by senior Jaylynn Diaz-Monge.
Warren Central (1-1) is back in action Tuesday at Breckinridge County.
Boys’ Soccer
Bowling Green 2, Warren East 1
Visiting Bowling Green picked up a a 2-1 win over District 14 rival Warren East on Thursday.
Purples sophomore Sergio Rodriguez and senior Santiago Londono tallied goals, both coming off assists from senior Taylor Neal.
Bowling Green (2-2-1 overall, 1-1 District 14) hosts Greenwood on Tuesday.
Warren East (0-3, 0-2) hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Southwestern 7, Glasgow 1
Glasgow dropped a 7-1 road decision to Southwestern on Thursday.
Junior Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon tallied the only goal for the Scotties off an assist from sophomore Jackson Bower.
Glasgow (2-1) is back in action Saturday against John Hardin in the Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Cup.
