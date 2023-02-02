It was a big day at Bowling Green High School, with seven student athletes signing to play collegiate sports.
Four Bowling Green football players -- Austin Anderson, Davyon Barber, Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer -- signed during one ceremony, with Lily-Kate Carver, Tomas Gonzaga and Jaycee Patterson signing in another ceremony.
Anderson will play at Liberty University, Barber at Georgetown College, with Martin and Geer heading to Bethel University. Carver signed to play beach volleyball at Morehead State, Gonzaga inked to play soccer at Berea College and Patterson to play soccer at Southern Illinois.
“It’s very exciting,” Martin said. “It was a tough journey to get here. Now that we are signing, it is (a) relief.”
Martin will be joined at Bethel by teammate Geer. Both said having the chance to play college football with a high school teammate contributed to their decision.
“I can’t wait to get down there,” Geer said. “We went down there for the visit and loved it. As soon as we got there, we knew.”
Anderson heads to a Liberty program that has been on the rise under Hugh Freeze, but will now be guided by Jamey Chadwell after Freeze left for Auburn.
Liberty begins play in Conference USA this fall.
“It’s a big deal that I know I am going to a place that loves me,” Anderson said. “I know I am going into a good situation.
“We are actually coming back next year to play at Western. Just to see everybody coming back to those Western games, that will be fun.”
Barber said he is excited to head to Georgetown.
“We all plan on playing at the next level,” Barber said. “I’m just blessed to be here. It’s great to be able to play (at the next level).”
For Carver, Morehead State offers a unique chance to play beach volleyball after being part of the BG volleyball team. Carver helped the Lady Purples win back-to-back region titles -- the first two in the program’s history -- and was a big reason behind BG’s run to the state semifinals this season.
She said she is excited about the next step in her journey.
“It’s definitely something different, something people have never heard before,” Carver said. “I tell them that I am playing beach volleyball and they are like, ‘What? I’ve never seen you play that.’ I’m out of town a lot doing it. It became my passion. I fell in love with Morehead, so I am really excited to start a new chapter.”
Patterson has been a staple in the net for the Bowling Green girls' soccer team, recording 11 shutouts last season. She said she is grateful for the chance to play for a Division I school.
“It’s been my dream my whole life,” Patterson said. “I’m excited that I got recruited by SIU. I am very thankful for their coaches -- everything. I am excited to spend the next four years there.”
Gonzaga had a breakout senior season for Bowling Green, helping the Purples advance to the state semifinals. He finished with 11 goals -- third best on the team -- and added six assists.
“I worked really hard,” Gonzaga said. “I think it really showed this season. I'm happy that it turned out the way it did.”