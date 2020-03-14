Todd Adler and his assistant football coaches at Logan County held a clinic a couple of weeks ago to discuss the team's upcoming spring practice session, which was scheduled to begin April 20.
He was hoping to get plans set for the 10 practices allowed over a three-week period and trying to identify players to fill in for those seniors who had already played their final games – a group that included starting quarterback Tyler Ezell and leading rusher Gary Hardy, among others – as he enters his fifth season as the Cougars' head coach.
Those plans will have to wait, however.
The KHSAA notified member schools Friday morning of the elimination of spring football practices in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It came a day after the governing body of Kentucky's high school sports announced the boys' and girls' Sweet Sixteen basketball tournaments would be indefinitely postponed, and was followed by an announcement all sports and sports-related activities, regardless of season, were declared to be in a dead period through April 12.
"We had talked about some things we wanted to try to get accomplished and find some guys that are going to replace some of the seniors that we lost and just things like that," Adler said Friday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "You're losing 20 hours, basically. We can work on that stuff during the summer. It's just a hurdle we're going to have to cross, but it's no kind of hurdle baseball, softball or boys' and girls' basketball haven't crossed."
Despite the decision to eliminate the extra time, several area coaches feel the lack of spring football practices won't have a major impact on the upcoming season and understand the measures put in place by the KHSAA.
"Man, I don't think it'll impact us that much other than just frustrating our kids," Adler said. "It's kind of a breaking point from football season to gearing back up for football. We've kind of been building up to that excitement of spring football and now it was taken away from us just like that, but us coaches, we look at the big picture – the health is the main thing, of course."
Several programs were scheduled to begin spring practices after the dead period, but the KHSAA added in the statement on the elimination of spring football: "This ban cannot simply be “temporary” for spring practice. To do so would create a tremendous potential competitive imbalance on future seasons due to the varying scheduled dates of spring practice, and potentially allow some schools to participate and some not to practice."
While Adler was hoping to possibly install some new fronts and coverages, the main focus for a program coming off an 8-3 season was on fundamentals – a focus many coaches share. Like Adler, Warren East coach Jeff Griffith was hoping to work on the basics, specifically with his linemen. For both, they believe the biggest impact may come in the weight room, where players have been working throughout the offseason and now have no access to the facilities.
"We're about probably 10 weeks into our offseason weightlifting, and that's more important in development this time of year and that's what we're doing this time of year," Griffith said Friday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "While those 10 days of spring practice can be important to your team, obviously missing basically four weeks of weight workouts is probably going to affect a lot more than missing spring practice."
At Bowling Green, where the Purples are coming off a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals, head coach and assistant athletic director Mark Spader agrees with the KHSAA's decision to cancel spring practices in an effort to keep student-athletes healthy.
"It's disappointing to lose it, but at the same time, with what we're talking about here with our nation and what's going on, that's really the furthest thing in my thoughts," Spader said Friday in a phone interview with the Daily News. (KHSAA commissioner) Julian (Tackett) sent that out this morning and, really, it wasn't even on my mind last night with how it's been. I didn't go, 'Oh my, I wonder how this is going to affect spring practice.' "
Like several other programs across the state, including Adler's and Griffith's, Spader has athletes participating in other sports, making it difficult to truly get a feel for the team at that point. He said it does typically provide an opportunity for those not playing spring sports to get out, instead of just doing workouts.
"Yeah, we get some stuff done," Spader said. "We play around with some things as coaches, some things we've picked up in the offseason maybe, but until we get our full team together, we don't figure out a whole lot anyway."
The traditional KHSAA dead period takes place yearly for two weeks near the end of June and start of July. During a dead period, athletes are not allowed to use school facilities or equipment and there can be no organized events. The KHSAA lifted its normal rule for the dead period that restricted coaches from having contact with players.
"That, to me, is a strange time of the year. We come in in June and we begin to build toward the season and then we take two weeks off and then we come back and it's full gear and go into the season," Spader said. "... From a football standpoint, it's not a bad time of the year to do this. Yeah, some of the gains we've made in the weight room, I'm sure we'll lose some of that, but with what we're dealing with, that's way on the back burner."
South Warren has one of the top prospects in Kentucky in receiver Jantzen Dunn. Dunn, a four-star recruit on 247sports and a three-star recruit by Rivals, has received offers from several of the nation's top college programs. Spartans coach Brandon Smith doesn't see the elimination of this year's spring practices impacting players like Dunn as much as it could other seniors on the team, as he's had several college coaches come watch in the past. The NCAA has also suspended on-campus and off-campus recruiting for all Division I sports through April 15.
"Really, any senior that's interested in playing college football gets affected by that because they would come watch those practices," Smith said Friday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "We have three or four guys that would be seniors that want to play college football and it probably has a bigger effect now than it does for recruiting Power Five guys like Jantzen, if that makes sense."
Each of the aforementioned coaches are entering at least their third year as head coach at their current program. Other programs, like Franklin-Simpson, have dealt with offseason coaching changes. The Wildcats announced Max Chaney as its new head coach Friday, after the KHSAA announced the elimination of spring practices for the year.
"It's a very weird thing ... getting into coaching and then, 'Congratulations, but now you can't have any practices,' " Chaney said Saturday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It's very interesting, that's for sure."
Chaney does have the benefit of being with the program since 2006, and he previously served as an offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and strength coach. While he plans on keeping the offense mostly the same, he was hoping to make some changes defensively during the team's sessions, which were scheduled to start April 20.
"We're in a little bit of a disadvantage just because we were maybe going to change some things defensively, but everybody is in the same boat," Chaney said. "Nobody is getting to have practice right now."
