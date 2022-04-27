The basketball coaching carousel is in full swing, with several schools announcing new coaches in the past week – and one school currently looking for a new coach.
Glasgow announced last week that William Buford has been named the new boys’ coach with Kelsey Kirkpatrick named the new girls’ basketball coach. Logan County introduced Josh Frick as its new boys’ basketball coach earlier this week.
South Warren has a vacancy after boys’ basketball coach Jason Holland left to take Frick’s old job at Graves County High School.
Buford comes to Glasgow after five years in the Chicago Public School system. The 1996 graduate of Warren Central is the first African American coach in school history. He replaces James Willett, who spent the last seven years at the helm. Glasgow finished 14-14 last season, falling to Clinton County in the Region 4 tournament.
Kirkpatrick served as an assistant at Glasgow the last four years and was a 2014 graduate of Monroe County. She replaces Craig Pippen, who guided the Lady Scotties the previous two seasons. Glasgow finished 12-15 last season, falling to Barren County in the District 15 tournament.
Frick comes to Logan County after eight years at Graves County, where he compiled a 162-90 record with six district titles. He replaces Nathan Thompson, who served as the Cougars coach for two seasons. Logan County finished 1-27 last season.
Holland leaves South Warren after two seasons, compiling a 31-22 record. He was the Spartans' fifth coach since the 2014-15 season and leaves with the highest winning percentage among all coaches in the program’s 12-year history.