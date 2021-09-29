Allen County-Scottsville junior Aaron Shain scored the late go-ahead goal to spark the visiting Patriots to their first-ever boys' varsity soccer win with a 3-2 victory over Monroe County on Tuesday.
ACS (1-15) is in its second year of playing varsity boys' soccer.
Tony Verderime added a goal and an assist, Andrew Woods scored a goal, and Joseph Hunley and Sammy Jines each tallied an assist for the Patriots.
Goalkeeper Leon Wielaski finished with 18 saves for ACS, which next faces Barren County in the District 15 tournament Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Warren Central 2, Elizabethtown 2
Nae Reh tallied a goal and an assist to help host Warren Central earn a 2-2 tie against Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
Kenasi Mpenda also tallied a goal for the Dragons, while goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic finished with five saves.
Warren Central (9-4-2) next visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Russellville 5, Barren County 1
Avery Flener tallied a hat trick with four goals and an assist to lead visiting Russellville to a 5-1 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Dustin Brown tallied four assists a day after recording eight assists in the Panthers' 10-0 win over Logan County.
Jeremiah Smith also scored a goal and goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker finished with four saves for Russellville (14-5-1).
Will Fant had an unassisted goal for Barren County (6-11-1), which next faces Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 tournament Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
LaRue County 3, Glasgow 2
Host LaRue County claimed a 3-2 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Jackson Bower and Grant Gatlin each had a goal and an assist for the Scotties in the loss.
Glasgow (11-5-1) will return to action Sunday in the District 15 tournament at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Girls' soccer
Greenwood 4, Owensboro Catholic 1
Host Greenwood got goals from four different players in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Owensboro Catholic.
Ella Whittle, Claire Allen, Anna Drexel and Avery Buser each notched a goal for the Lady Gators, with Reese Elder and Kayelee Maners adding assists.
Goalkeeper MaKenna Pohlmann tallied four saves for Greenwood (10-6-1), which hosts Ohio County on Thursday.
Hart County 2, Glasgow 1
Homestanding Glasgow dropped a 2-1 decision to Hart County on Tuesday.
Kirsten Crowe scored the Lady Scotties' lone goal off a Gabbie Basile assist.
Goalkeeper Abigail Dickinson finished with seven saves for Glasgow (3-6), which next faces Barren County in the District 15 tournament Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Volleyball
Warren Central 2, Foundation Christian Academy 1
Host Warren Central claimed a 2-1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-15) victory over Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Warren Central (6-18) is back in action Thursday against visiting District 14 rival South Warren.
FCA (3-12) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Warren East 3, ACS 0
Jamie Phelps tallied 11 kills and four blocks to lead host Warren East to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-12) win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Baleigh Young tallied 12 kills, Kaylee Miller had six kills and three blocks, Darby Barnett finished with five kills and 15 digs, Jada Knight tallied 28 assists, 18 digs and five aces, Cayden Vandiver had 21 digs, Presley Willis totaled 17 digs and Makenna Rine tallied 13 digs for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (13-13) next faces Owensboro Catholic in the Quad State Tournament on Friday at McCracken County.
ACS (20-12) is back in action Thursday at Bowling Green.