GLASGOW – Nothing was going to dull host Glasgow's edge in Friday night's Class 3A state playoff second-round game.
Not the rain, nor the wind, not even the sleet – and certainly not Taylor County.
The Scotties set the tone with a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter, then put away the Cardinals with a dominant second half to roll to a 48-13 win. The victory secured the District 2 title and earned Glasgow (11-1) another home playoff game this coming Friday against unbeaten Bardstown.
It's amazing, but the job's not done," Glasgow senior John Carter Myers said of winning the district title. "We want to go all the way."
The Scotties had the Cardinals reeling after a flurry of scores in the second quarter. Myers connected with Andrew Phillips for a 9-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score with 9:35 left in the half.
Then on the ensuing possession for Taylor County (9-3), Myers struck from the defensive side when he picked off Gavin Oliver's pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown to double the lead to 14-0.
After forcing a Taylor County punt on the next possession, the Scotties made it 21-0 when Keiran Stockton (game-high 162 rushing yards) burst free on a play up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals, who lost a 31-20 regular-season decision to Glasgow on Oct. 15, grabbed some needed momentum at the end of the second quarter when Oliver hooked up with Peyton Smith for a 33-yard touchdown pass with just 14 seconds left in the first half.
"We knew when we went in (to halftime) 21-7, it wasn't over," Myers said. "We had to come out, set the tone again, get the job done."
Two plays into the second half, Stockton wiped out any Cardinals momentum with a 52-yard touchdown run.
Glasgow's defense then held on a fourth-and-24 from their own 32, and four plays later Myers scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to put his team up 35-7 with eight minutes left in the third.
Stockton's third touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run capped a 20-point outburst in the third quarter and put his team up 41-7.
The Scotties' defense struck again in the fourth when Tony Hammon intercepted another Oliver pass and returned it 45 yards for a pick-six touchdown to start the running clock.
"I thought our defense played really well," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. "They really set the tone from the beginning of the game and I just can't say enough good things about them. It was a team effort. They played together as a group and I'm truly blessed to be their coach and to sit back and watch kids execute a game plan the way they did."
Mason Arms tallied 11 tackles and Clint Maulden added nine tackles and a sack to pace Glasgow's defense. Myers finished with 59 rushing yards and Phillips had 42 rushing yards for the Scotties, who outgained Taylor County 366-249 on offense.
Peyton Smith paced the Cardinals with 151 rushing yards.
TCHS 0 7 0 6 – 13
GHS 0 21 20 7 – 48
Second quarter
GHS – Andrew Phillips 9 pass from John Carter Myers (Luke Allen kick), 9:35
GHS – Myers 65 interception return (Allen kick), 6:16
GHS – Keiran Stockton 40 run (Allen kick), 2:14
TCHS – Peyton Smith 33 pass from Gavin Oliver (Connor Wilhoit kick), 0:14
Third quarter
GHS – Stockton 52 run (kick failed), 11:11
GHS – Myers 7 run (Stockton run), 8:00
GHS – Stockton 1 run (run failed), 2:25
Fourth quarter
GHS – Tony Hammon 45 interception return (Allen kick), 6:29
TCHS – Keeshon Smith 2 run, 0:00