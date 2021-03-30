Greenwood senior left-handed pitcher Connor Sheer fired a no-hitter against host Allen County-Scottsville to lead the Gators to a season-opening 3-0 baseball victory on Monday.
Sheer faced just one batter over the minimum – an ACS batter reached base on a hit-by-pitch –while striking out 15 in a seven-inning complete game.
Greenwood (1-0) tallied just two hits – singles by Bryson Brockman and Braxton Garner – and got RBIs from Caden Whittle and Rhett Dysholm.
ACS starting pitcher Landon Spears worked four innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four. Jakob Simms tossed three scoreless innings in relief for the Patriots, who next host Edmonson County on Thursday.
Greenwood was slated to play at Daviess County on Tuesday.
Barren County 16, Warren Central 0
Host Barren County picked up a season-opening 16-0 win in three innings over Warren Central on Monday.
Brennan Hicks was 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Trojans. Zach Wasson added a 3-for-4 day with a double and an RBI. while Cody Moore and Taye Poynter chipped in with RBIs for Barren County (1-0). Cody Moore tossed three hitless innings for the win. He also didn't allow and walk and struck out five.
The Trojans were slated to host Glasgow on Tuesday. Warren Central (0-1) next travels to McLean County on Thursday.
Hart County 18, Russellville 1
Visiting Hart County claimed an 18-1 win in five innings over Russellville on Monday.
Devin Roten had a 5-for-5 day at the plate with a double for the Raiders. On the mound, Roten earned the win after allowing one run on one hit. He struck out 13.
Lamarcus Hickman had the lone hit for the Panthers. Russellville (0-1) was slated to host Butler County on Tuesday.
Softball
Warren East 6, Franklin-Simpson 0
Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham struck out 17 batters to lead Warren East's softball team to a season-opening 6-0 victory over visiting Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Markham allowed just two hits and three walks to earn the win with a complete-game effort.
Rylee Carter was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Lady Raiders at the plate. Lucy Patterson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Emma Young added a 2-for-4 day with a triple and an RBI. Markham chipped in with an RBI as well.
Warren East (1-0), ranked as the preseason No. 1 in the state coaches' poll, is set to next face Raceland and host Pikeville on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson (0-1) was slated to play at Greenwood on Tuesday.
South Warren 6, Daviess County 5
Avery Skaggs was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead host South Warren to a season-opening 6-5 win over Daviess County on Monday.
Elly Bennett added a solo home run, and McLaine Hudson and Carrie Enlow drove in two runs apiece for the Spartans.
Emily Reynolds pitched four innings for the win, striking out four. Selynna Metcalfe worked the final three innings to record the save. She struck out six.
South Warren (1-0) was slated to host Apollo on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 4, Bowling Green 3
Visiting Edmonson County clipped Bowling Green for a 4-3 season-opening win Monday.
Neveah Harpool, Allison Joiner, Savannah Jones and Kassidy Mason had hits for the Lady Purples. Hallie Hamilton added an RBI for Bowling Green (0-1), which next visits Barren County on Friday.
Edmonson County (1-0) next hosts Logan County on Thursday.
Logan County 4, Greenwood 0
Host Logan County claimed a season-opening 4-0 win over Greenwood on Monday.
Kayden Murray had the lone hit for the Lady Gators in the loss.
Greenwood (0-1) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday. Logan County (1-0) returns to action Thursday at Edmonson County.
Cumberland County 11, Glasgow 7
Host Cumberland County claimed a season-opening 11-7 win over Glasgow on Monday.
Sydney Kuykendall was 2-for-3 and Lucy Richardson went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Scotties in the loss. Addison McCoy, Abigal Elmore, Allena Huett and Emory Gardner had one RBI apiece for Glasgow (0-1), which was scheduled to play at Metcalfe County on Tuesday.