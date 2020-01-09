The South Warren volleyball program has its new leader, with former Western Kentucky player Lindsey Sheffield announced as the Spartans' head coach on Thursday.
Sheffield becomes the second coach in the program’s history. She replaces Justin Griffin, who stepped down in November after 10 seasons.
“I’m very excited,” Sheffield said. “Justin Griffin did a great job here. They have a great program. They play with a lot of heart and I am excited to take the next step and hopefully keep the program going and build on it.”
Sheffield played for WKU from 2006-09 and played her prep career at Assumption High School. She has been an assistant at Louisville Manual and was on the Logan County coaching staff, helping her husband Caleb Sheffield.
“I loved playing at Western,” Sheffield said. “It was very special to me. I love Bowling Green. It’s a small town, but once you come here it’s really hard to get out.”
Sheffield inherits a team that finished 26-9 last season, losing to Greenwood in the Region 4 championship game. It was South Warren’s seventh straight trip to the region championship game. The Spartans won region titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2017.
She said she is eager to get started at South Warren.
“I want to start off with a lot of team-building activities,” Sheffield said. “I want to get to know the girls, get to know what kind of chemistry we are going to have. From there I can see what we need to do and how we can get to the top of the region.”
