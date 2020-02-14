With 11 seconds left, Saniyah Shelton took an inbound pass at one end of the floor, dribbled to midcourt and, after a couple of crossover dribbles, drove with her left hand to the basket.
The Bowling Green freshman guard put up a shot with her right hand that hit the backboard before bouncing off the rim twice and falling in to give the Lady Purples a 51-50 victory over visiting Warren East on Friday.
"I had to execute because we either go right or left, and then I went left," Shelton said. "They overread it and then I went left and it was a wide-open lane, so I took it."
Warren East (15-8 overall, 4-4 District 14) had taken a 50-49 lead when Lucy Patterson came up with a steal after a Bowling Green (21-5, 8-0) inbound pass and finished one-on-one against Shelton. It capped off a 20-point quarter and a 30-point game for Patterson, who scored all of the Lady Raiders' points in the final period of the comeback attempt. Lady Purples coach Calvin Head called a timeout with 23.4 seconds left.
Keyozdon Jones missed an attempt after the timeout and got her own rebound, but dribbled it off her foot and out of bounds. Bowling Green fouled Hailey Hymer on the ensuing play, sending her to the line for two shots. Hymer missed both free throws and the ball went off a Warren East player and out of bounds under the basket with 11 seconds left. Head elected not to call a timeout, and Shelton delivered the game-winning shot at the other end.
"It's a read. I made a rash decision not to call a timeout and just call that set. Actually, when we turned the ball over, we were supposed to be in that set so it was familiar on their brains," Head said. "We've been off all week, so we've been practicing and she made the right read. Going downhill, she's hard to stop and she made the layup."
Shelton finished with 14 points, while Keyozdon Jones had 12 and LynKaylah James had eight. Bowling Green will play at Murray in the Valentine Shootout on Saturday, before finishing the regular season at Logan County and Russell County.
The win caps off a perfect 8-0 slate in regular-season District 14 play for Bowling Green, while it drops the Lady Raiders to 4-4 and into a three-way tie with Warren Central and South Warren. Greenwood, which lost to the Lady Dragons 49-48 on Friday thanks to a buzzer-beating putback from Kenneddee Robinson, finishes fifth.
Friday's game began tightly contested and the Lady Purples – who beat Warren East 72-32 on Jan. 24 – took a 13-12 lead into the second quarter. Bowling Green extended its lead to four at 27-23 by halftime and made it a 10-point game with 3:20 to play in the third with a 3-pointer from James. The Lady Purples ended the period with a 39-30 lead.
Then Patterson put the Lady Raiders on her back.
The junior guard scored nine of the first 11 points in the period to get the Lady Raiders within two with 3:45 to play. Bowling Green maintained its lead until the 1:45 mark, when a Patterson layup evened the score at 46-all. A free throw from Shelton and a putback from Jones gave Bowling Green a three-point advantage, but Patterson made two free throws and came up with the steal and layup to give the Lady Raiders the 50-49 lead – their first lead since the first quarter.
"(Warren East) played their butts off. Lucy was absolutely magnificent down the stretch getting downhill and we had a tough time keeping her out of the paint and keeping her off of the free-throw line," Head said. "They broke our pressure very easily and got layups out of it, they outrebounded us, they outplayed us and we just happened to have the ball last."
Behind Patterson's 30 points were Olivia Price with eight and Caroline Forrester with five. The Lady Raiders will travel to Caverna for a 5:30 p.m. game Monday.
WARREN EAST 12 11 7 20 – 50
BOWLING GREEN 13 14 12 12 – 51
WE – Patterson 30, Price 8, Forrester 5, Sparks 4, Hymer 3.
BG – Shelton 14, Jones 12, James 8, Tisdale 6, Bailey 5, Huskey 4, Patterson 2.
Boys
Bowling Green 74, Warren East 47
The Bowling Green boys' basketball team took care of business to maintain its place in the District 14 standings Friday.
The Purples beat Warren East 74-47 – the program's 52nd-straight win over the Raiders – to enter the district tournament as the No. 2 seed.
"We just talk about this time of year it's really about us every time we play. Every time we practice we want to feel like we're getting better," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "I thought tonight we took a step doing that, so I was excited for the way the kids played. I thought we played with good energy and did the things to help us be successful."
Bowling Green (22-5 overall, 6-2 District 14) entered the game second in the standings and, with Warren Central's 60-52 win over Greenwood on Friday, stayed in that position. The Dragons enter as the top seed, Greenwood is third, South Warren is fourth and Warren East is fifth.
The Purples wasted no time in taking an early lead over the Raiders (4-19, 0-8). After Isaiah Andrews opened the game with a layup to give Warren East its only lead, Bowling Green scored 18 of the next 22 points to take a 12-point lead into the second quarter. Conner Cooper led five Purples in scoring in the quarter with five points.
"Defense always sets the tone. If you can get stops, the offense will come. That's what coach always preaches to us," Cooper said. "Our defense was really good, so it helped us on the offensive end."
Jaxson Banks continued the scoring by opening the second period with a 3-pointer, Dezmond Wilson made a layup and Isaiah Mason made a free throw to make it a 17-2 Bowling Green run that started in the first quarter. The Purples scored the final five points of the half and took a 29-11 lead into the break.
"We're mixing some things up, keeping people off balance a little more than we have in the past and I thought tonight it got us going and got us some easy buckets and got the pace the way we like to play," Clubb said.
Cooper started a 17-2 run with a layup with 6:35 to play in the third quarter. Banks capped it off with a 3-pointer that put the Purples ahead 48-16. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Andrews and Tatum Simmons ended the run, and the Raiders cut the deficit back to 20 at 53-33 entering the fourth, where Bowling Green finished off the 74-47 victory.
Mason and Shy Boyd, who got the start on senior night along with Dorian Morrison, finished with 12 points apiece, Banks had nine and Cooper had eight. The Purples will host Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Kaleb Matlock led Warren East with 13 points and Ryan Carter had 11. The Raiders will travel to Caverna on Monday.
WARREN EAST 6 5 22 14 – 47
BOWLING GREEN 18 11 24 21 – 74
WE – Matlock 13, Carter 11, Andrews 6, Walker 4, Simmons 3, Yoakem 3, Lockhart 3, Price 2, Williams 2.
BG – Mason 12, Boyd 12, Banks 9, Cooper 8, Wilson 7, Buttry 7, Huddleston 6, Flanary 5, White 4, Winn 2, Morrison 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.